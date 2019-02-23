SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Call it The Great Response.
After suffering a deflating loss on the road against Idaho State on Thursday, the Portland State women's basketball team answered by beating Sacramento State 75-57 Saturday in The Nest.
The Vikings reached their 20th win on the season with the victory, marking the program's first 20-win season since the 2010-11 season and just the fourth in the program's Big Sky era.
"We came out a little flat because of our travel day yesterday, but we responded in the second quarter," PSU head coach Lynn Kennedy said. "Getting to 20 wins shows that the hard work by the players and the coaches has paid off this season.
"The best part is we are not done yet, but I'm extremely proud of this team and all they have accomplished so far."
The Vikings (20-5, 12-4 Big Sky) went just 4 of 21 in the second half against Idaho State Thursday, turning a tied game at halftime into a 72-54 loss to the Bengals that knocked the Vikings out of first place in the Big Sky. Facing the Hornets (10-13, 6-9 Big Sky) just over 36 hours later, the Vikings showed their mettle, both in response to Thursday's loss but also in response to the Hornets.
Sac State took a 26-19 lead in the first half. Senior guard Ashley Bolston hit three shots from beyond the arc to keep the Vikings in the game in the first quarter, and added a fourth trey with 7:39 remaining before half that gave her 12 of the Vikings' first 22 points in the game.
Bolston's fourth 3-pointer, which set a career high for the Viking senior, kicked off a 7-0 run that brought the Vikings' level again at 26-26. Sophomore forward Savannah Dhaliwal — continuing her hot run of play of late — assisted on a jumper from freshman Desirae Hansen to make it 26-24 Hornets, and then tied the game herself with a put back off a missed 3-pointer from Hansen.
The Vikings scored the final nine points of the second quarter, and finished the half on an 18-5 run.
The Hornets led 47-44 with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter. Bolston and the Vikings came up with another response out of a timeout, however, and took back control of the game over the next minute-plus.
"I told them in the huddle, 'We have the lead. Get back to what made us successful.' We were tentative, and we just needed to get back to attacking," Kennedy said of the Vikings' turnaround late in the third quarter.
IDAHO STATE 84, WEBER STATE 57: At Pocatello, Saylair Grandon scored 19 points and dished out five assists in the Bengals win. Weber's Jaiamoni Weklch-Coleman led all scorers with 27 points.
IDAHO 77, SOUTHERN UTAH 49: At Moscow, Taylor Pierce scored 22 points in leading the Vandals to the win. Pierce hit six 3-point goals.
EASTERN WASHINGTON 81, NORTHERN ARIZONA 76: At Cheney, Khiarica Rasheed scored 23 points in leading the Eagles to the home win.