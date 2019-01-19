BOZEMAN — Behind a career-high 37 points by Violet Kapri Morrow, the Eastern Washington women’s basketball team rallied from a 15-point fourth quarter deficit to record an 89-87 overtime victory over Montana State Saturday at Worthington Arena.
Montana State (9-8, 4-3 conference) held a 58-43 advantage with 9:38 left following a 3-pointer by Claire Lundberg. Eastern Washington (4-11, 3-3) went on a 12-4 run over the next three minutes to cut the deficit to seven with 6:47 left.
A layup by Oliana Squires gave MSU a 70-61 cushion with 3:40 remaining, but the Eagles used back-to-back 3-pointers by Uriah Howard and Alissa Sealby to pull to within 72-71 at the 1:25 mark. Squires sank a pair of free throws with 20 seconds remaining to give the Cats a three-point margin, but Morrow answered with a triple with 12 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
“Morrow and Sealby had great games and we didn’t do anything to stop them,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said. “We have to figure out how to defend. We got too comfortable with ourselves and Eastern Washington, who has played very well since the start of conference, took advantage of our deficiencies.”
Morrow opened the extra period with a 3-pointer and Montana State trailed until Halle Wright converted an old-fashion three-point play with a free throw with 38 seconds remaining to give the Bobcats an 85-84 lead. Morrow and Wright traded layups and MSU held an 87-86 margin with 12 seconds remaining.
Again Morrow responded, going coast-to-coast for a layup while getting fouled. After converting the free throw, EWU held an 89-87 advantage with seven seconds left. Lundberg’s attempt at the buzzer on an in-bounds play was no good.
“It took us a while to get going,” Binford said. “But, I thought once we started moving the ball around we were able to execute pretty well on the offensive end. In the second half, Eastern was able to get some stops and then they got the hot hand. We stopped executing on defense and they started knocking down shots.”
Montana State had five players reach double-figures led by Lundberg with 19. She was followed by Martha Kuderer 15, Squires 13, Wright 13 and Tori Martell 12.
Morrow finished the contest connecting on 14 of 23 from the floor and 5 of 8 from long distance. Sealby ended with a career-high 18 points, while Leya DePriest notched a career-best 12 points.
PORTLAND STATE 72, NORTHERN ARIZONA 55: At Portland, Ore., sophomore point guard Kylie Jimenez seized the spotlight in leading the first-place Vikings to victory. She scored a team-high 19 points and tied senior guard Ashley Bolston for the team lead with four steals. The Vikings tied a season high with 10 triples.
Four different Vikings scored in double figures including Jimenez, senior guard Sidney Rielly (17), Bolston (11) and freshman guard Desirae Hansen (10).
SACRAMENTO STATE 77, SOUTHERN UTAH 76: At Sacramento, Calif., Hannah Friend hit a layup with 15 seconds left and made a steal just before the buzzer that sealed the win for the Hornets. Reserve Kennedy Nicholas led the hosts with 22 points and Friend added 17. Jessica Chatman scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Thunderbirds.
NORTHERN COLORADO 60, IDAHO STATE 56: At Greeley, Colo., Savannah Smith scored 20 points in leading the Bears to the win. Saylair Grandon scored 20 for the Bengals.