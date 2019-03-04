BOZEMAN (AP) — Harald Frey had a career-high 32 points as Montana State topped Southern Utah 90-83 on Monday night.
Frey made 11 of 12 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds and six assists.
Cameron Oluyitan scored a career-high 22 points for the Thunderbirds (14-14, 9-10 Big Sky Conference). Jacob Calloway added 17 points and 14 rebounds. Dre Marin had 13 points.
The Bobcats improved to 2-0 against the Thunderbirds for the season and moved into third place by themselves. Montana State defeated Southern Utah 92-62 on Dec. 29. Montana State (14-14, 11-7) plays Sacramento State on the road on Thursday. Southern Utah finishes out the regular season against Northern Colorado at home on Thursday.
IDAHO STATE 78, WEBER STATE 74: At Pocatello, Idaho, Balint Mocsan scored 20 points to help the Bengals upset Weber State and knock the Wildcats out of third place in the league standings.
Mocsan hit four treys while shooting 7 for 16 from the field. Kelvin Jones and Brandon Boyd added 19 points apiece as those three players accounted for 58 of the Bengals' 78 points. ISU improved to 6-12 in league, 10-17 overall.
Jerrick Harding led Weber State (10-8, 16-13) with 18 points.
WOMEN
MONTANA STATE 70, SOUTHERN UTAH 55: At Cedar City, Utah, Madeline Smith poured in 27 points and grabbed six points in leading the Bobcats to a bounce-back win. MSU forged a split on its road trip after blowing a lead late at Northern Arizona Saturday.
The Cats dominated inside with a 42-18 edge in points in the paint. Montana State piled up 45 rebounds to 26 for the hosts.
Montana State took a 31-22 lead into halftime, then poured it on in the third quarter with a 27-14 run. Southern Utah scored seven unanswered points in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Martha Kuderer paced the Bobcats in rebounds with eight. Joining Smith in double-figures scoring for the Cats was Blaire Braxton with 10 points.