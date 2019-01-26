POCATELLO, Idaho — Like a good Charles Dickens novel, it was the tale of two halves.
The Idaho State women's basketball team out-scored Montana State 34-14 in the second half en route to a 61-43 victory Saturday afternoon in Reed Gym.
The Bengals held the Cats to nine points in the third quarter and just five in the final frame. MSU was 1-for-11 from the field in the fourth quarter and finished the game shooting 21.7 percent overall.
Meanwhile, the Bengals shot 48 percent from the field in the second half to cruise to the win.
MSU entered intermission sporting a slim 29-27 advantage but Idaho State opened the second half with a 14-4 run and kept an eight-point cushion heading into the final 10 minutes. The Bobcats were unable to get any closer in the fourth quarter.
"We're learning how to put together a complete 40-minute effort," MSU coach Tricia Binford said. "I was proud of our first half defense, and Martha (Kuderer) really kept us in the game.
"In the second half we had some defensive breakdowns and missed box-outs along with unforced turnovers that are uncharacteristic of our team. ISU dominated the possession game off our miscues and we couldn’t recover. We need to turn the page and get better on Monday."
Despite pouring in 18 points in the first half, Martha Kuderer was held scoreless in the second half. She was the only Bobcat to reach double figures. Claire Lundberg finished with eight and Tori Martell added seven.
ISU dominated the boards, out-rebounding MSU, 40-25. Madeline Smith and Blaire Braxton led the Bobcats with six and five rebounds, respectively.
Idaho State was paced by Grace Kenyon with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
IDAHO 80, PORTLAND STATE 78: At Moscow, Idaho, the Vikings were knocked out of the top spot in the Big Sky standings with the loss. Gina Marxen hit a pair of free throws with 2 seconds left that lifted the Vandals. Marxen finished with a team-high 16 points. Portland State's Sidney Rielly led all scorers with 19 points.
SACRAMENTO STATE 73, EASTERN WASHINGTON 70: At Cheney, Wash., Violet Kapri Morrow hit a 3-point shot to pull the Eagles within a point with 2:03 left, but teammate Uriah Howard missed a 3-ball at the buzzer that would have knotted the score. Morrow finished with a game-high 27 points. Hannah Friend and Kennedy Nicholas each scored 17 points for the Hornets.
NORTHERN COLORADO 63, NORTHERN ARIZONA 53: At Greeley, Colo., the Bears moved back into first place with a big hand from Savannah Smith. She scored 22 of her 30 points in a key third-quarter surge. She started the period by making her first eight field goal attempts, including four from behind the arc. Khiarica Rasheed led the Jacks with 14 points and seven rebounds.