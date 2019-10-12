POCATELLO, Idaho — Matt Struck threw for 396 yards and five touchdowns, four in the second quarter, Ty Flanagan rushed for 163 yards and a score and Idaho State dominated North Dakota 55-20 Saturday, beating the Fighting Hawks for the first time in Holt Arena.
Coming out of the first quarter trailing 7-3, Struck threw touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Bengals (3-3) posted 28 unanswered points to put the game away.
Struck, 23 of 41, threw TD passes of 3, 6, 27 and 73 yards, respectively, to Austin Campbell, Mitch Gueller, Michael Dean and Tanner Conner. The go-ahead was a pinpoint strike to Gueller over two defenders at the back edge of the end zone.
Gueller needed 41 yards to become the all-time leader for career receiving yards. He finished with 115, including a 39-yarder that put him over the top.
Nate Ketteringham was 33 of 56 for 360 yards with a pair of TDs and two interceptions for the Fighting Hawks (3-3). North Dakota was out-gained 213-92 yards on the ground.
EASTERN WASHINGTON 54, NORTHERN COLORADO 21: At Cheney, Wash., Eric Barriere passed for 445 yards and five touchdowns, three of them to Talolo Limu-Jones, and Eastern Washington rolled to a 54-21 victory over Northern Colorado.
The Eagles (3-4, 2-1 Big Sky Conference) set a record with their 12th straight win at Roos Field and beat the visiting Bears for the 12th straight time. Eastern's last loss to Northern Colorado (1-6, 1-2) came in 1981, long before the Bears joined the Big Sky.
This one was over by halftime. Barriere's 58-yard scoring strike to Limu-Jones and Seth Harrison's 32-yard field goal gave the Eagles a 10-0 lead after one quarter. Eastern Washington used a 30-point second quarter to take a 40-0 lead into the half. In the quarter, Barriere had TD strikes of 19 yards to Jayce Gilder and 32 yards to Johnny Edwards IV. Harrison added three field goals and Joe Lang returned a fumble 34 yards for a score.
Barriere capped his day with two TD passes to Limu-Jones in the third quarter, covering 11 and 31 yards.
Milo Hall had three TD runs in the second half for the Bears.
Barriere completed 28 of 43 passes without an interception for EWU. Jayson Williams had eight catches for 115 yards, while Limu-Jones caught four for 96. Antoine Custer Jr. rushed 19 times for 68 of the Eagles' 174 yards on the ground. EWU piled up 637 yards of offense.
Jacob Knipp was 28-of-46 passing for 251 yards for Northern Colorado. Hall ran for 76 yards on 20 carries.
PORTLAND STATE 24, IDAHO 0: At Portland, Ore., Davis Alexander threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Portland State scored all of the game's points after halftime in a victory over Idaho.
Deon Crayon's interception of a Mason Petrino pass early in the third quarter set up the Vikings (4-3, 2-1 Big Sky) for the game's first score, a 38-yard field goal by Cody Williams. After Crayon's interception at the Idaho 23 the Vikings gained 1-yard and settled for the field goal with 11:36 remaining in the third quarter.
Portland State's offense took over later in the quarter as Alexander scored on a 21-yard run for a 10-0 lead heading to the final period. Alexander threw 28 yards to Davis Koetter and 21 yards to Emmanuel Daigbe for fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Alexander was the game's leading passer, with 167 yards, and leading rusher, with 91 yards.
Idaho quarterbacks Petrino and Colton Richardson combined to go 13 of 29 with 156 yards and four interceptions.
The Vandals (2-5, 0-3) managed just 113 yards in the second half, 45 of which came on their final possession that ended in an interception on a Hail Mary pass.
It was the first time Idaho had been shut out since a 42-0 loss to Washington State in 2013.
UC DAVIS 48, CAL POLY 24: At Davis, Calif, Nick Eaton intercepted a pitch and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown to help UC Davis end Cal Poly's rally and pull away for a win.
The Aggies (3-4, 1-2 Big Sky Conference) scored 24 points in the first quarter and extended their lead to 34-0 before the Mustangs (2-4, 1-2) rallied with 24 straight points.
Jalen Hamler's 69-yard TD pass to Quentin Harrison cut the deficit to 34-24 in the first minute of the fourth quarter. UC Davis went four-and-out on its next possession, setting up Cal Poly at the Aggies 33. The Mustangs covered 17 yards in two plays, but on a second-and-11, Eaton snatched Hamler's pitch and took it the other way to make it 41-24 with 11:23 left. UC Davis forced a punt and then went 83 yards on nine plays to cap the scoring.
Jake Maier passed for 378 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions for the Aggies. Ulonzo Gilliam ran 22 times for 152 yards and a TD and Khris Vaughn caught eight passes for 148 yards and two scores.
Hamler passed for 243 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Mustangs. J.J. Koski had eight catches for 163 yards and a TD.
WEBER STATE 29, SOUTHERN UTAH 14: At Ogden, Utah, the Wildcats intercepted Thunderbirds quarterback Chris Helbig four times in posting the home win. Weber State quarterback Kaden Jenks completed 13 of 22 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown.