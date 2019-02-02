PORTLAND, Ore. — The Idaho State defense clamped down on Portland State's potent offense in the fourth quarter, setting up Estefania Ors for a game-winning shot in a 58-57 road win for the Bengals Saturday.
The Bengals trailed throughout the final period until Ors nailed a 3-point shot to give ISU a one-point advantage with 4 seconds remaining. Portland State was able to inbound and Ashley Bolston put up a shot, but she was swarmed by orange jerseys as the ball fell harmlessly and Idaho State's bench stormed the court.
Ors led all players with 18 points and 10 rebounds, securing the second double-double of her career. The junior guard was 7 for 15 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range.
Grace Kenyon and Sai Tapasa both had 13 points for Idaho State. The former added three rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. Saylair Grandon also provided a boost to the offense with a career-high eight assists.
Idaho State and Portland State entered the contest as the conference leaders in field goal percentage and field goal percentage defense. In the end, it was the defense that won out with both teams shooting well below their season averages.
Idaho State shot 38.1 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from 3-point range. Portland State shot just 31.0 percent overall and was 31.6 percent from behind the arc. The Vikings also knocked down 15 of 19 free-throw attempts.
PSU netted four shots in the final 1:44 of the third quarter to take a 48-43 lead. Then Ors took control of the game. She drained three long balls and scored Idaho State's final 11 points in the comeback effort.
The Idaho State defense also came in clutch during the final minutes of play. The Bengals prevented the Vikings from netting a field goal over the final 6:28 and limited PSU to one basket in its final 11 attempts.
"They were really good in the third quarter," ISU coach Seton Sobolewski said. "We had a hard time slowing them down and matching them offensively. But in the fourth we defended really well and held them to 15 percent shooting and nine points. That's tough to do."
Sidney Rielly paced Portland State with 17 points and seven rebounds and Ashley Bolston added 12 points. Saturday marked Portland State's first conference loss at the Viking Pavillion.
IDAHO 82, SOUTHERN UTAH 70: At Cedar City, Utah, all five Vandals starters scored in double figures in a road win over the underdog Thunderbirds. Mikayla Ferenz paced Idaho with 18 points, followed by Taylor Pierce and Fairfield product Lizzy Klinker with 17 apiece. Breanu Reid scored a game-high 19 points for Southern Utah but her team proved vulnerable defensively, allowing 38 points in the paint.
EASTERN WASHINGTON 64, NORTHERN ARIZONA 62: At Flagstaff, Ariz., the Eagles outlasted the Jacks in a game that saw 15 lead changes and five ties in the Rolle Activity Center. Violet Kapri Morrow turned in her sixth 20-plus point performance of the season, leading the Eagles with 21 points.
SACRAMENTO STATE 77, WEBER STATE 62: At Sacramento, Calif., Hannah Friend and Kennedy Nicholas both posted a double-double as the Hornets put together one of their best games of the year in the Nest. Friend finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Nicholas piled up 20 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.