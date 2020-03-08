Lady Griz, Bobcats sit on first day of Big Sky basketball tourney

The Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament begins Monday, but the Montana and Montana State teams won't be in action until Tuesday in Boise, Idaho.

Both the Lady Griz and Bobcats earned first-round byes. Fourth-seeded Montana will play fifth-seeded Northern Arizona in a 2:15 p.m. quarterfinal Tuesday. That game will be proceeded by top-seeded Montana State playing at noon against the winner of Monday's Northern Colorado-Sacramento State game.

Other games on Monday include No. 7 Portland State vs. No. 10 Eastern Washington and No. 6 Southern Utah against No. 11 Weber State.

If the Lady Griz and Bobcats win on Tuesday, they will play one another in the semifinal round on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Montana State (24-6) swept Montana (17-12) during the regular season, although the Lady Griz took the Cats to overtime in Missoula back on Feb. 1.

The Big Sky championship game will be played Friday at 1 p.m. The favorites to reach the final are No. 1 Montana State and No. 2 Idaho.

Missoulian staff