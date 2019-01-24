OGDEN — After leading for the entirety of the first half, the Weber State women's basketball struggled to maintain momentum in the second half and fell 66-59 to Montana State Thursday night.
"It was a very disappointing loss," Weber coach Velaida Harris said. "We played very good half court defense in the first half and after half time we didn't have the same urgency.
The first half the ladies are on our end so coaches can communicate and dictate but they're on their own in the second half. That's when our level of communication has to be heightened. The major differences tonight were our unforced turnovers, our effort on the defensive end and rebounding."
Both Weber State and Montana State had three athletes score in double figures. MSU was led by Clarie Lundberg who had 23 on the night with five made from beyond the arc. Weber State was led by Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman, who dropped 16 points.
Kayla Watkins pulled down double digit boards, the only one from both teams to hit the mark, with 11 rebounds for Weber State.
WSU started the game hot with an 8-0 run in the first quarter, holding MSU to just three points for the first 6:30 seconds of the game. However, the Bobcats managed an 11-4 run to close the first quarter out. Welch-Coleman executed a tough drive and layup to give WSU the 16-14 lead at the end of the first.
In the second quarter the Wildcats shot 50 percent from the field, going 8 for 16. WSU's strong second quarter led them to a 33-23 lead going into the half.
Montana State came out of halftime on fire scoring 24 points in the third quarter. WSU only managed 13 points in the third giving the Bobcats a narrow one-point lead going into the fourth.
With five minutes to go in the game, Weber State had a three point lead but Montana State quickly overtook the lead and maintained as the final buzzer sounded.
"This season has been full of highs and lows within every game," Harris said. "We have to become consistent on the defensive end. That's how we win and lose."
PORTLAND STATE 76, EASTERN WASHINGTON 64: At Cheney, Wash., the first-place Vikings found themselves in a game at halftime before pulling away. The Eagles, playing with 4,000 screaming elementary school kids behind them and in a gym where the Vikings hadn't won since 2013, finished the first half within one point of the Vikings at 37-36. The Vikings responded with a 20-2 run out of halftime. Sophomore point guard Kylie Jimenez led PSU with her second straight 19-point game, while senior guard Ashley Bolston followed with 17 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
NORTHERN COLORADO 71, SOUTHERN UTAH 44: At Cedar City, Utah, Savannah Smith led a balanced scoring attack for the Bears with 19 points. Teammate Ali Meyer had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Ashley Larson just missed a double-double with 11 rebounds and nine points for the Thunderbirds.
IDAHO 104, SACRAMENTO STATE 66: At Moscow, Idaho, Mikayla Ferenz led a balanced attack with 18 points for the Vandals. Idaho hit 40 of 87 shots from the field, including 18 of 37 from the floor. Sac State was 26 for 76 from the field.