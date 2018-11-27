LARAMIE, Wy. — Wyoming’s Marta Gomez scored a game-high 27 points, including a back-breaking three-pointer with one minute remaining to guide the Cowgirls to a 66-58 win over Montana State on Tuesday night in the Arena-Auditorium.
Trailing by five just seconds into the fourth quarter, Montana State (3-2) rattled off a 9-2 run to take a 50-48 lead with 5:51 remaining following a layup by Tori Martell. The two teams traded leads three times down the stretch.
Blaire Braxton’s layup with 1:32 left pulled the Bobcats to within 56-55. It was the closest MSU was able to get to Wyoming (4-2) as Gomez gave the Cowgirls the cushion they needed with her triple in the waning moments.
"I thought we responded well after halftime, but Wyoming made the plays down the stretch they needed to,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford.
Bobcat miscues assisted Wyoming’s effort as the Cowgirls converted 16 MSU turnovers into 26 points, while Montana State notched two points on 11 UW errors.
Claire Lundberg paced Montana State with a team-high 13 points. Oliana Squires added nine points, while Madeline Smith and Gabby Mocchi added eight, apiece. Smith guided the Bobcats under the glass with a team-best five rebounds.