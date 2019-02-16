CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Portland State women's basketball team came into its games at Northern Arizona and Southern Utah this past week having not swept a Big Sky Conference road swing since 2012.
The Vikings emphatically snapped that run of futility, however, as they never trailed in either game while going coast-to-coast for an 81-56 win over the Thunderbirds Saturday, after leading throughout in a 74-59 win over the Lumberjacks Thursday.
The Vikings have been solid away from home all season with a 6-2 mark in true road games. That would be the team's best road record ever during the Big Sky era of the program if the season ended today.
"The team was really focused and prepared this weekend," PSU head coach Lynn Kennedy said. "Both NAU and SUU are dangerous at home, but we were locked in defensively in both games and aggressive on the offensive end."
The road sweep put the Vikings back in first place in the Big Sky standings after Idaho lost 77-71 to Northern Colorado and Idaho State lost 60-59 to Montana in other action Saturday. The Vikings still have games against both Idaho and Idaho State on their schedule, but they control their own destiny now with six games remaining in the regular season.
The Vikings also matched their win total from last season with their 19th win of the season Saturday, but did it in nine fewer games than they did in 2017-18 when they went 19-13. They will shoot for their first 20-win season since 2011 when they play at Idaho State on Thursday.
That game should promise more drama than Saturday, when the Vikings took any tension out of the game early in going up 50-26 at halftime against the Thunderbirds. The Vikings went 19 for 29 in the first half, including a 10-for-14 performance in the second quarter when the Vikings outscored the Thunderbirds, 26-8.
Portland State's Sidney Rielly had 15 points at halftime and finished with a game-high 22 points off a career-best shooting performance in which she went 9 for 11 from the floor.
NORTHERN COLORADO 77, IDAHO 72: At Greeley, Colo., the Bears used a 30-point fourth quarter to earn the comeback win as they trailed by three entering the period. Savannah Smith led UNC with 35 points game. She also added in six assists, six steals and three rebounds.
NORTHERN ARIZONA 71, SACRAMENTO STATE 69: At Flagstaff, Ariz., Kaleigh Paplow scored 21 points in leading the Lumberjacks to the home win. Hannah Friend scored a game-high 22 points for the Hornets.