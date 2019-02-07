CEDAR CITY, Utah — Harrison Butler scored 19 points and collected 13 rebounds and Southern Utah swept the season series from Weber State with a 65-53 victory on Thursday night.
Dre Marin added three 3-pointers and 15 points and Cameron Oluyitan had 10 points for the Thunderbirds (11-10, 6-6 Big Sky), who beat Weber State (14-9, 8-4) in overtime 90-82 on Jan. 5.
Michal Kozak scored 12 points and Cody John 11 for the Wildcats. Brekkott Chapman grabbed 10 rebounds.
NORTHERN COLORADO 80, PORTLAND STATE 62: At Greeley, Colo., Jonah Radebaugh had a career-high 28 points, Jordan Davis added 25 points, and Northern Colorado beat Portland State. Radebaugh made 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and grabbed eight rebounds, Bodie Hume added 12 points for the Bears (14-8, 8-3 Big Sky), who moved past Weber State into second place and stayed a game behind Montana in the conference standings.
IDAHO STATE 81, NORTHERN ARIZONA 79: At Flagstaff, Ariz., Chier Maker crashed the boards for a two-handed tap-in with 0.9 seconds left and lifted Idaho State to a win over Northern Arizona as the Bengals survived the loss of a 19-point second-half lead. Carlos Hines scored a 3-pointer and a put back to cap NAU's 21-8 run in the waning minutes, forging a 79-79 tie with 21 seconds to go. Brandon Boyd missed on a weaving drive down the paint for Idaho State, but Maker rushed in and tapped the game-winner home while surrounded by four NAU players.
MONTANA STATE 74, EASTERN WASHINGTON 66: At Bozeman, Harald Frey scored eight of his 22 points during a 10-2 run in the final two minutes to help Montana State beat Eastern Washington. Jesse Hunt's layup gave Eastern Washington a 66-64 lead with 2:35 to play. Frey answered with a 3-pointer, a jumper and three free throws and the Bobcats led 72-66. The Eagles had three turnovers and missed three shots during the stretch.
***
WOMEN
MONTANA STATE 61, EASTERN WASHINGTON 47: At Cheney, Wash., the Bobcats delivered one of their best defensive performances of the season, limiting the Eagles to 15 points in the second half. Martha Kuderer, who returned to the MSU lineup after missing two games, posted a team-high 16 points, including a 7-for-7 effort at the line. Oliana Squires also hit double-digits with 13 points, while Madeline Smith chipped in eight.
NORTHERN ARIZONA 81, IDAHO STATE 77: At Pocatello, Id., the Lumberjacks (7-14) posted their biggest league win of the season behind 25 points by Jacey Bailey and 23 by Regan Schenk. Grace Kenyon had a double-double for the hosts with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
PORTLAND STATE 74, SACRAMENTO STATE 58: At Portland, Ore., Sidney Rielly scored 19 points and Kylie Jimenenz added 15 in leading the Vikings to the home win. Kennedy Nicholas scored 19 points for the Hornets but her team struggled from 3-point range, hitting 7 of 26 attempts.
WEBER STATE 67, SOUTHERN UTAH 66: At Ogden, Utah, the Wildcats claimed their second league win in thrilling fashion. Emily Drake's buzzer-beating layup was the difference. She finished with a team-high 17 points.