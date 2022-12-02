Big Sky football predictions: Missoulian sports staff divided on Saturday Griz predictions

The blueprint was created back on October 15.

South Dakota State beat North Dakota State in the Fargodome, 23-21. It's the only loss the Bison have suffered to an FCS team this season (FBS Arizona beat them in a close one back on Sept. 17 in the desert, 31-28).

If you look over the box score from that Oct. 15 game in Fargo, the first thing you notice is North Dakota State blew a 21-7 lead. That should open Montana's eyes to the fact that it needs to keep the faith if it falls behind early.

The next thing you notice is that South Dakota State won the battle up front offensively, piling up 207 rushing yards to 127 for the defending national champions.

When you can run the football the way the Jackrabbits did against the Bison, you keep the ball away from North Dakota State's dangerous offense. South Dakota State possessed the ball almost 35 minutes to 25 minutes for the Bison.

Montana's defense is good at harassing the quarterback in passing situations. But in order to play to that strength, the Grizzlies must keep the Bison from gouging them for 5- and 6-yard gains on first down. This was a problem for Montana at Montana State, where the Bobcats averaged about 7 yards per rushing play.

Bottom line, it's all about muscle when you play North Dakota State. It's not like playing Sacramento State or Weber State. Montana needs to play its most physical game of the season and find a way to score 30 points, because that's probably what it's going to take.

Then there's the other aspect of playing in the Fargodome that might get overlooked: The heat. Montana is used to playing and practicing outside in winter weather. Now the Griz are going indoors to play on a fast track in front of a loud crowd of roughly 18,000 fans. Montana's endurance, depth and composure will be tested.

My advice for the Grizzlies? Start fast and take the crowd out of the game.

Here’s the Missoulian staff’s picks for this week:

Unseeded Montana (8-4) at No. 3 seed North Dakota State (9-2), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+): The smart thing to do here is pick the Bison. Even the casual FCS fan knows that. But North Dakota State is coming off a bye week and the team has had some weird results against subpar teams this season, including a narrow 31-26 victory at Indiana State on Oct. 8. There may be a window for Montana to catch the team off guard early. I could see Montana getting blown out and I could see Montana losing in a close game. I could also see Montana winning a close game with the help of a special teams play. That's what I'm predicting, which flies in the face of my colleagues' predictions. Speltz: Montana 30, NDSU 28. Gogola: NDSU 31, Montana 17. Semb: NDSU 28, Montana 24.

Unseeded Weber State (10-2) at fourth-seeded Montana State (10-1), 1 p.m. (ESPN+): The first time the Bobcats played the Wildcats in late October in Bozeman, Montana State escaped with a 43-38 win. Weber State has to feel encouraged about that score — at least now — because the team had a nightmarish afternoon on special teams, giving up an FCS-record four safeties on bad snaps. That's not going to happen again Saturday. The Cats probably aren't going to get any freebie safeties. The bad news for the Wildcats is the run-happy Bobcats are healthier this time around and their formidable one-two punch at quarterback is going to be too much in icy-cold Bozeman. Speltz: Montana State 41, Weber State 30. Gogola: Montana State 38, Weber State 35. Semb: Montana State 35, Weber State 30

Unseeded Richmond (9-3) at second-seeded Sacramento State (11-0), 3 p.m. (ESPN+): Ah, the Spiders. Loyal Montana Grizzly fans still remember them from the FCS championship game in 2008 when they silenced the explosive Griz offense in a 24-7 win in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The thing I remember most about that game is the vicious hit that Montana quarterback Cole Bergquist — the best Griz quarterback I've ever covered since arriving in the Treasure State 16 years ago — took in the thigh courtesy of Lawrence Sidbury Jr. early in the game. The hit set a tone. Sidbury finished with four sacks and went on to play for four NFL teams. Needless to say, the Spiders no longer have Sidbury. They'll have trouble stopping the well-rested Hornets, who were able to take last Saturday off. Speltz: Hornets 45, Spiders 24. Gogola: Sac State 42, Richmond 24. Semb: Sac State 34, Richmond 17.