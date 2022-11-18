Big Sky football predictions: Missoulian sports staffers picking Griz to upset the Cats

The last time the Montana football team played in Bozeman in 2019, it was a disaster for the Grizzlies.

Same goes for Montana State last year when the Cats played in Missoula.

One common denominator is the team that scored first kept the lead for the duration. You might say it was like golf — chili dip a chip on the first hole and it ruins your whole round.

It would be foolish the predict the same thing is going to happen Saturday. The Griz and Cats have both shown resilience and explosiveness on offense.

But it is worth noting. Montana has a mediocre record of 2-2 on the road this season and the Griz are going to be playing in front of a loud and rowdy crowd Saturday that will be like unlike anything they’ve experienced all season.

If the Griz fall behind and are forced to throw the ball, it could be a big problem.

The 121st Brawl of the Wild will be unlike any other. ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Bozeman and that’s a huge deal for many, including the Big Sky Conference.

Call it a three-hour advertisement for the Bobcats and Grizzlies and the small city of Bozeman. You know, that lovable place with overpriced housing where Montana coach Bobby Hauck famously told his players he never wanted to spend a dime.

ESPN reporters are going to be roaming the halls at Montana State late this week. They might be around the coach’s office and the field and maybe even the weight room or student cafeteria.

It will be a distraction for the Bobcats. That’s my not-so-bold prediction. By the time the game rolls around at noon, some members of the home team may have stars in their eyes.

It might be just enough distraction for Montana to pull the upset. Then again, it may not matter.

Anyone that tells you he knows what is going to happen Saturday is full of bull. No one knew the Grizzlies were going to get blown out in Bozeman three years ago, including the Cats. No one expected the Cats to get blown out in Missoula last year, including the Grizzlies.

That’s the beauty of the rivalry as it stands today. It’s very tough to predict the outcome. I love that about the game.

So please keep in mind as you read this week’s picks that the Missoulian sports staff doesn’t know any more about Saturday’s outcome than you do. And, like a lot of fans, our hearts get involved.

Ask yourself right now: If you were betting $100 on the game, who would you choose? The home team with its seven-game win streak and an offense that scored 72 points last Saturday at Cal Poly or the visiting team that hasn’t beaten a top-25-caliber foe all season?

I’ll go with the visiting team because I bet with my heart. I never bet more than a dollar though, and that that makes it easier to bet with my heart.

Here’s the Missoulian staff’s picks for this week:

No. 13 Montana (4-3, 7-3) at No. 3 Montana State (7-0, 9-1), noon, KPAX-TV and ESPN+: For the Grizzlies to win, their defense needs to play up to its potential against the best offense in the Big Sky. Surrendering 30 points the way they did against Idaho just isn’t going to get the job done. If the Grizzlies can hold Montana State under 30, they can win. But they need to force a couple turnovers. I’m picking an upset here because the game means so, so much to the Montana native Hauck. Speltz: Montana 30, Montana State 27. Gogola: Cats 31, Griz 27. Semb: Montana 31, MSU 30.

No. 7 Weber State (5-2, 8-2) at Northern Arizona (2-5, 3-7), 1 p.m., ESPN+: This is actually a tougher game to pick that you might think by looking at the records. Northern Arizona baffled a lot of folks, including the three Missoulian prognosticators, by losing at Northern Colorado last week. A week before that that the Jacks had Montana State on the ropes at home and quarterback RJ Martinez was impressive. NAU will play better this week but Weber has more to play for heading into the postseason. Speltz: Weber 33, NAU 30. Gogola: Weber 34, NAU 21. Semb: Weber State 35, NAU 20.

No. 21 Idaho (5-2, 6-4) at Idaho State (1-6, 1-9), 1 p.m., ESPN+: The Vandals have been the feel-good story of the year in the Big Sky Conference. They’re not going to blow their playoff hopes against a Bengals team that averages just over 14 points per game. Speltz: Idaho 48, Idaho State 13. Gogola: Idaho 42, ISU 12. Semb: Idaho 40, Idaho State 10.

No. 24 UC Davis (5-2, 6-4) at No. 2 Sacramento State (7-0, 10-0), 3 p.m., ESPN+: Here’s the thing about the Big Sky football conference this season: the team at the top of the standings (Hornets) is not much better than the team sitting in the No. 6 spot (Grizzlies). That’s just my humble opinion and it makes this game tough to call. In fact, I’m going with the Aggies because they might just secure a playoff berth with a win. Speltz: Davis 35, Sac State 31. Gogola: Davis 38, Sac State 35. Semb: Sac State 33, Davis 30.

Northern Colorado (2-5, 3-7) at Eastern Washington (1-6, 2-8), 2 p.m.: Give the Bears credit for showing up and playing good football last week in a thrilling home with over Northern Arizona. The Eagles, on the other hand, didn’t offer much resistance Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Speltz: Bears 27, Eagles 21. Gogola: EWU: 35, UNC 28. Semb: Northern Colorado 28, EWU 14.

Portland State (3-4, 4-6) at Cal Poly (0-7, 1-9), 6 p.m.: Could it be that Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin, who led EWU to a national title 12 years ago, is on the hot seat? If he’s not, then it’s only because Cal Poly has such high academic standards and school officials understand that it takes a long time to build a winner. The whole situation in San Luis Obispo makes it crystal clear why Baldwin’s predecessor went with the triple option offense. That offense was so unique it gave the Mustangs a chance, even when they were outmannned. Speltz: Portland State 40, Cal Poly 21. Gogola: PSU 49, Cal Poly 21. Semb: Portland State 45, Cal Poly 24.