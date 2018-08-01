Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Bobby Hauck, named head football coach of the Montana Grizzlies for the second time, celebrates in 2008 with Shann Schillinger, middle, after Montana beat James Madison University to advance to the FCS National Championship. 

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Editor's Note: Countdown to Kickoff is a daily feature in the Missoulian getting fans ready for Montana's football season.

MISSOULA — Montana is 31 days away from running out of the Topel Tunnel. 

Here's a glance back at some stats from Bobby Hauck's last stint at the university:

104: Academic All-Big Sky student athletes

97: Games coached.

82.5: Winning percentage.

80: Wins Montana recorded from 2003-09.

47: Conference wins from 2003-09.

37: First-team All-Big Sky selections.

18: I-AA/FCS playoff game appearances.

17: Losses Montana had from 2003-09.

7: Times Hauck's Grizzlies won the Big Sky Conference.

7: Years Hauck was previously Montana's head coach.

6: Wins Hauck needs to surpass Don Read as the winningest coach in Montana history.

3: Times Hauck won Big Sky Coach of the Year — 2006, 2007, 2009.

3: National championship game appearances. 

1: Game lost in conference play from 2006-09.

Amie Just covers Griz football and Missoula-area preps. Follow her on Twitter @Amie_Just or email her at Amie.Just@406mtsports.com.

