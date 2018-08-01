Editor's Note: Countdown to Kickoff is a daily feature in the Missoulian getting fans ready for Montana's football season.
MISSOULA — Montana is 31 days away from running out of the Topel Tunnel.
Here's a glance back at some stats from Bobby Hauck's last stint at the university:
104: Academic All-Big Sky student athletes
97: Games coached.
82.5: Winning percentage.
80: Wins Montana recorded from 2003-09.
47: Conference wins from 2003-09.
37: First-team All-Big Sky selections.
18: I-AA/FCS playoff game appearances.
17: Losses Montana had from 2003-09.
7: Times Hauck's Grizzlies won the Big Sky Conference.
7: Years Hauck was previously Montana's head coach.
6: Wins Hauck needs to surpass Don Read as the winningest coach in Montana history.
3: Times Hauck won Big Sky Coach of the Year — 2006, 2007, 2009.
3: National championship game appearances.
1: Game lost in conference play from 2006-09.