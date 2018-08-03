Editor's Note: Countdown to Kickoff is a daily feature in the Missoulian getting fans ready for Montana's football season.
MISSOULA — Montana is 29 days away from running out of the Topel Tunnel and 36 days away from facing the Drake Bulldogs.
Here's a glance at Montana's second opponent of the season:
Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
When: Sept. 8, 2018 at 1 p.m.
Watch: SWX Montana
Listen: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Montana Grizzly Radio Network
History: Montana and Drake have never played one another.
Last season: The Bulldogs were 7-4 last season and finished second in the Pioneer Football League standings. Montana and Drake shared an opponent last season: Valparaiso. Both teams won by around 20 points.
Midwest flair: All three of Montana's nonconference opponents are schools from the Midwest. Drake and Northern Iowa are in Iowa and Western Illinois is in, well, Illinois.
Amie Just, 406mtsports.com