Sept. 8, 2018 — UM vs. Drake (copy)
Montana running back Alijah Lee and his teammates celebrate Lee's touchdown in the third quarter against Montana State last season. Lee rushed for 57 yards in the game.

 TOM BAUER/Missoulian

Editor's Note: Countdown to Kickoff is a daily feature in the Missoulian getting fans ready for Montana's football season.

MISSOULA — Montana is 29 days away from running out of the Topel Tunnel and 36 days away from facing the Drake Bulldogs.  

Here's a glance at Montana's second opponent of the season:

Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

When: Sept. 8, 2018 at 1 p.m.

Watch: SWX Montana

Listen: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Montana Grizzly Radio Network

History: Montana and Drake have never played one another.

Last season: The Bulldogs were 7-4 last season and finished second in the Pioneer Football League standings. Montana and Drake shared an opponent last season: Valparaiso. Both teams won by around 20 points.

Midwest flair: All three of Montana's nonconference opponents are schools from the Midwest. Drake and Northern Iowa are in Iowa and Western Illinois is in, well, Illinois. 

Amie Just, 406mtsports.com

Amie Just covers Griz football and Missoula-area preps. Follow her on Twitter @Amie_Just or email her at Amie.Just@406mtsports.com.

