Editor's Note: Countdown to Kickoff is a daily feature in the Missoulian getting fans ready for Montana's football season.

MISSOULA — Montana is 25 days away from running out of the Topel Tunnel and 102 days away from facing the Montana State Bobcats in the 118th Brawl of the Wild.

Here's a glance at Montana's last home opponent of the season.

Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

When: Nov. 17, 2018 at TBD.

Watch: ROOT Sports

Listen: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Montana Grizzly Radio Network

History: Montana leads the series 72-39-5.

Last time: Montana lost 31-23 last year in Bozeman, dropping the Grizzlies out of playoff contention. Two days later UM announced Bob Stitt's head coaching contract wouldn't be renewed.

Last season: The Bobcats finished last season 5-6 overall and 5-3 in the Big Sky Conference.

Three?: Montana State has not won the Brawl of the Wild three times in a row since 1983-85.

