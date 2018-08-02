Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Sept. 1, 2018 — UM vs. Northern Iowa (copy)
Montana's Jerry Louie-McGee stiff arms Northern Iowa's Elijah Campbell (18).

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

Editor's Note: Countdown to Kickoff is a daily feature in the Missoulian getting fans ready for Montana's football season.

MISSOULA — Montana is 30 days away from running out of the Topel Tunnel. 

Here's a glance at Montana's first opponent of the season, Northern Iowa:

Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

When: Sept. 1, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Watch: SWX Montana

Listen: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Montana Grizzly Radio Network

History: Montana leads the series 5-0, with 2011's win vacated. 

Last time: Montana played Northern Iowa in 2016, leaving the UNI Dome with a 20-14 victory

Last season: The Panthers were 8-5 and finished third in the Missouri Valley Conference standings. They qualified for the FCS Playoffs last season, advancing to the second round before falling to South Dakota State, 37-22. 

Familiar foe: Montana and Northern Iowa share an opponent this season: Western Illinois.

Amie Just covers Griz football and Missoula-area preps. Follow her on Twitter @Amie_Just or email her at Amie.Just@406mtsports.com.

