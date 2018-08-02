Editor's Note: Countdown to Kickoff is a daily feature in the Missoulian getting fans ready for Montana's football season.
MISSOULA — Montana is 30 days away from running out of the Topel Tunnel.
Here's a glance at Montana's first opponent of the season, Northern Iowa:
Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
When: Sept. 1, 2018 at 7 p.m.
Watch: SWX Montana
Listen: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Montana Grizzly Radio Network
History: Montana leads the series 5-0, with 2011's win vacated.
Last time: Montana played Northern Iowa in 2016, leaving the UNI Dome with a 20-14 victory.
Last season: The Panthers were 8-5 and finished third in the Missouri Valley Conference standings. They qualified for the FCS Playoffs last season, advancing to the second round before falling to South Dakota State, 37-22.
Familiar foe: Montana and Northern Iowa share an opponent this season: Western Illinois.