Oct. 6, 2018 - UM vs. Portland State (copy)
Montana linebacker Connor Strahm runs the ball into the end zone for two points after he intercepted a Portland State point after touchdown pass attempt in the fourth quarter of last season's game against Portland State.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Editor's Note: Countdown to Kickoff is a daily feature in the Missoulian getting fans ready for Montana's football season.

MISSOULA — Montana is 27 days away from running out of the Topel Tunnel and 62 days away from facing the Portland State Vikings.

Here's a glance at Montana's fourth home opponent of the season.

Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

When: Oct. 6, 2018 at 2 p.m.

Watch: SWX

Listen: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Montana Grizzly Radio Network

History: Montana leads the series 30-12.

Last time: The Grizzlies left Portland last September with a 45-33 win over the Vikings behind a strong defensive performance. It was their first win on the road since the Northern Iowa game in 2016.

Last season: The Vikings finished 0-11 and at the bottom of the Big Sky Conference last season.

Friendly foes: Montana's Keenan Curran and Portland State's Charlie Taumoepeau went to high school together.

Amie Just covers Griz football and Missoula-area preps. Follow her on Twitter @Amie_Just or email her at Amie.Just@406mtsports.com.

