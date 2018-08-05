Editor's Note: Countdown to Kickoff is a daily feature in the Missoulian getting fans ready for Montana's football season.
MISSOULA — Montana is 27 days away from running out of the Topel Tunnel and 62 days away from facing the Portland State Vikings.
Here's a glance at Montana's fourth home opponent of the season.
Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
When: Oct. 6, 2018 at 2 p.m.
Watch: SWX
Listen: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Montana Grizzly Radio Network
History: Montana leads the series 30-12.
Last time: The Grizzlies left Portland last September with a 45-33 win over the Vikings behind a strong defensive performance. It was their first win on the road since the Northern Iowa game in 2016.
Last season: The Vikings finished 0-11 and at the bottom of the Big Sky Conference last season.
Friendly foes: Montana's Keenan Curran and Portland State's Charlie Taumoepeau went to high school together.