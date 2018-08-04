Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Sept. 22, 2018 — UM vs. Sacramento State (copy)
Buy Now

Montana's Makena Simis gets tackled by Sac State's Allen Perryman in the second half of 2016's matchup with Sacramento State. 

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

Editor's Note: Countdown to Kickoff is a daily feature in the Missoulian getting fans ready for Montana's football season.

MISSOULA — Montana is 28 days away from running out of the Topel Tunnel and 49 days away from facing the Sacramento State Hornets.  

Here's a glance at Montana's third home opponent of the season.

Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

When: Sept. 22, 2018 at 1 p.m.

Watch: ROOT Sports

Listen: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Montana Grizzly Radio Network

History: Montana leads the series 19-1.

Last time: The Grizzlies handed the Hornets a lopsided 68-7 loss for their second-consecutive 60+ point game in 2016.

Last season: Sac State went 7-4 overall and 6-2 in conference to finish third in the Big Sky Conference standings.

Flipped: Montana's current cornerbacks coach C.J. Cox coached at Sac State last year. Sac State's current cornerbacks coach J.B. Hall coached at UM last year.

Amie Just, 406mtsports.com

Amie Just covers Griz football and Missoula-area preps. Follow her on Twitter @Amie_Just or email her at Amie.Just@406mtsports.com.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags

Grizzly Football, Collegiate Sports Reporter

Grizzly Football, Collegiate Sports Reporter