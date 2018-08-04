Editor's Note: Countdown to Kickoff is a daily feature in the Missoulian getting fans ready for Montana's football season.
MISSOULA — Montana is 28 days away from running out of the Topel Tunnel and 49 days away from facing the Sacramento State Hornets.
Here's a glance at Montana's third home opponent of the season.
Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
When: Sept. 22, 2018 at 1 p.m.
Watch: ROOT Sports
Listen: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Montana Grizzly Radio Network
History: Montana leads the series 19-1.
Last time: The Grizzlies handed the Hornets a lopsided 68-7 loss for their second-consecutive 60+ point game in 2016.
Last season: Sac State went 7-4 overall and 6-2 in conference to finish third in the Big Sky Conference standings.
Flipped: Montana's current cornerbacks coach C.J. Cox coached at Sac State last year. Sac State's current cornerbacks coach J.B. Hall coached at UM last year.
Amie Just, 406mtsports.com