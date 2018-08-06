Editor's Note: Countdown to Kickoff is a daily feature in the Missoulian getting fans ready for Montana's football season.
MISSOULA — Montana is 26 days away from running out of the Topel Tunnel and 82 days away from facing the UC Davis Aggies.
Here's a glance at Montana's fifth home opponent of the season.
Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
When: Oct. 27, 2018 at TBD.
Watch: SWX
Listen: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Montana Grizzly Radio Network
History: Montana leads the series 7-0.
Last time: The Grizzlies' last meeting with the Aggies resulted in a 27-13 win in 2015.
Last season: Last season UC Davis finished 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the Big Sky for eighth place.
Home sweet home: Only 10 players on UC Davis' roster hail from outside the state of California. One of those Californians — Keelan Doss — could have been selected in the NFL Draft last year, but elected to play one more year.