Oct. 27, 2018 — UM vs. UC Davis (copy)

Montana linebacker Connor Strahm, right, tackles UC Davis quarterback Ben Scott in 2015. Montana's defense kept UC Davis to 339 total offense yards and one touchdown.

 TOM BAUER/Missoulian

Editor's Note: Countdown to Kickoff is a daily feature in the Missoulian getting fans ready for Montana's football season.

MISSOULA — Montana is 26 days away from running out of the Topel Tunnel and 82 days away from facing the UC Davis Aggies.

Here's a glance at Montana's fifth home opponent of the season.

Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

When: Oct. 27, 2018 at TBD.

Watch: SWX

Listen: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Montana Grizzly Radio Network

History: Montana leads the series 7-0.

Last time: The Grizzlies' last meeting with the Aggies resulted in a 27-13 win in 2015.

Last season: Last season UC Davis finished 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the Big Sky for eighth place.

Home sweet home: Only 10 players on UC Davis' roster hail from outside the state of California. One of those Californians — Keelan Doss — could have been selected in the NFL Draft last year, but elected to play one more year.

Amie Just covers Griz football and Missoula-area preps. Follow her on Twitter @Amie_Just or email her at Amie.Just@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Grizzly Football, Collegiate Sports Reporter

