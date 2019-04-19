Freshman Kylie Esh shot an opening-round 74 on Friday to lead the Montana women’s golf team as the Big Sky Conference Championship got under way at the Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.
Esh carded five birdies on the day, tied for the most of any of the tournament’s 55 golfers. She is tied for 17th place.
“She’s been hitting her irons real well. She didn’t feel great about her putter today, but from my point of view she’s putting better. She’s just been solid,” said coach Kris Nord.
The Grizzlies carded a team score of 307. Montana is in ninth place out of 11 teams, with 18 holes to be played on both Saturday and Sunday.
Behind Esh’s 74, Reigan Avery carded a 76, Faith D’Ortenzio a 78 and Baylee Barckley a 79. Allison Sobol, 3-over through 14, played the final four holes at 6-over to finish with an 81.
Avery is tied for 26th, D’Ortenzio is tied for 36th, Barckley is tied for 39th and Sobol is tied for 48th.
Sacramento State, which has placed in the top two at each of the past five championships, with a title in 2017, leads after 18 holes. The Hornets shot a 290.
Eastern Washington (293), Montana State (294) and Portland State (294) are all within four shots of the Hornets. Idaho, the defending champion, opened with a 296.