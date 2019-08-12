Kickoff times and broadcast details for the Montana football season were released on Monday.
Six games will be telecast nationwide on the Big Sky Conference's Emmy-winning broadcast partner ROOT Sports Northwest and ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain networks, with each kicking off in the early afternoon.
ROOT Sports is available on DirecTV and DISH Network. ROOT Sports Northwest is available on DirecTV ch. 687, and DISH ch. 426. ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain is available on DirecTV ch. 683, and DISH ch. 414.
Cowles Montana Media stations (ABC/FOX/SWX Montana) will broadcast five of the six other UM games statewide on either ABC or Fox Montana.
ABC Montana will simulcast the MidCoSN broadcast of the Grizzlies' season opener at South Dakota. ABC Montana will also broadcast the home opener against UNA, while FOX Montana will broadcast the home game against Monmouth.
Cowles Montana Media crews will also be in Sacramento and Portland to broadcast the Griz versus the Hornets and Vikings on Fox Montana and ABC Montana (both on SWX in Billings), respectively.
The Pac-12 Network will carry Montana's game at Oregon to complete the schedule, with Roxy Bernstein providing the play-by-play and Anthony Herron serving as analyst.
UM sports information