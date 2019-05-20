A year ago, the Montana football team set a program record with a 2.99 GPA in the 2018 spring semester.
In the fall of 2018, the Griz one-upped themselves, setting another record with a team 3.0 GPA.
With the 2019 spring session officially in the books, the Grizzlies have sustained their record-setting academic success, posting a 3.0 GPA team for the second straight semester.
To get there, the Griz had five players secure a perfect 4.0 GPA, with 13 earning a spot on the Dean's List with a 3.5 or better, and a total of 52 players landing a 3.0 or better. Dante Olson, the nation's leading tackler in 2018, was one of the Grizzlies who achieved a perfect 4.0, showing off his academic prowess to cap his record-setting junior season.
Added all together, the Griz have a cumulative 3.6 team GPA, which averages each player's individual cumulative total since arriving on campus.
It's success that head coach Bobby Hauck expects to be the norm at UM long into the future.
"Our guys are doing a nice job of taking care of their academic life and their future in terms of getting their degrees," he said. "Obviously, that's of paramount importance in this program. You can't be a participant without emphasizing your academics. So, I'm proud of our team, and I'm proud of those efforts.
"The culture has been developed within our team that the expectation is to compete academically as well as on the football field, and thus our GPAs are rising."
