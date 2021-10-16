How we see the Big Sky: Even with injury questions, Grizzlies will be too much for Sac State

MISSOULA — We learn as we go, even when we're old.
The nice thing for most of us is we don't have to learn hard lessons in front of 23,000 people like Montana redshirt freshman quarterback Kris Brown did last weekend. He did a nice job figuring things out in the second half and leading the Grizzlies to a 31-14 home win over Dixie State.
This Saturday brings a tougher test for Brown and the Grizzlies. Sacramento State seems to have figured things out after a 1-2 start, with wins at Idaho State and at home last weekend against Southern Utah.
Then again, Southern Utah (1-5) and Idaho State (1-4) aren't that great, so it's hard to tell how salty the Hornets will be Saturday. Their only game against a ranked FCS opponent didn't go real well as they dropped a 34-16 decision to a Northern Iowa team (No. 16) that traveled a long way to play.
I'm picking the Grizzlies to win Saturday, regardless of whether Brown or Cam Humphrey (ankle injury) start at quarterback. I will confess, however, that I'm not as confident in the outcome with Brown at the helm, simply because of his lack of experience.
In the back of my mind, I believe Montana needs Humphrey at the helm to make a serious run to Frisco, Texas, home of the FCS title game. That's taking nothing away from Brown. It's just a gut feeling.
Perhaps Brown will skyrocket faster than I expect and show himself to be the easy choice as Griz starting QB come playoff time. That would be exciting.
Here's hoping this Saturday's game will draw a full house at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. I had a fan call me with a good point after last week's game: The empty seats we saw on television may have had as much to do with COVID-19 fears as apathy or confidence in the outcome.
Anyway, I appreciate all feedback, good or bad. I try to have fun with this weekly piece. And I want to apologize to anyone I may have offended by not using the correct name for the Beartracks Bridge in last week's column. Cheers on the name change and cheers to those the name honors.
Sacramento State at No. 5 Montana: The Hornets' margin of victory at Dixie State (19-7) on opening week and the close nature of their win at Idaho State (23-21) on Sept. 25 lead me to believe they'll never stay with the Grizzlies for four quarters in Missoula. Montana needs to play better in the first half than it did last week when it went into the locker room with a 3-0 lead over winless Dixie State. I believe it will play better from the onset Saturday. Bill: Griz 28, Hornets 21. Frank: Montana 34, Sacramento State 17. Lance: Griz 32, Hornets 14.
Idaho at No. 2 Eastern Washington: I'd give the Vandals a much better chance of winning this one if they were playing in their dome. They're coming off a nice home win over Portland State last week, 42-35. However, their defense has surrendered 22 touchdowns in five games. I just don't see them containing Eastern QB Eric Barriere. Bill: Eags 54, Vandals 24. Frank: Eastern Washington 42, Idaho 28. Lance: Eagles 48, Vandals 21.
Northern Colorado at No. 13 UC Davis: None of the Missoulian's three pickers expected the Aggies to lose at Idaho State last week, 27-17. That was a little hard to believe when you consider Davis won at FBS Tulsa earlier this season. This week represents an opportunity for the Aggies to get back on track at home, and they will do so in a big way. Bill: Aggies 44, Bears 17. Frank: UC Davis 38, Northern Colorado 20. Lance: Aggies 42, Bears 14.
Southern Utah at Northern Arizona: We're at that point in the season where games like this one involving mediocre teams are tough to call. The Jacks blew out Idaho State two weeks ago, seven days before the Bengals stunned UC Davis. Three weeks ago, the Jacks lost at struggling Northern Colorado. The Thunderbirds, on the other hand, have lost three in a row but did have a close call with Portland State two weeks ago. I'm going with Northern Arizona in this one, simply because the game is being playing in Flagstaff. Bill: Jacks 40, Thunderbirds 30. Frank: Northern Arizona 28, Southern Utah 27. Lance: Lumberjacks 27, T-Birds 24.
Idaho State at Portland State: Ah, those pesky Bengals. Last week, they beat Davis by 10 points. The week before, they lost by 31 points to Northern Arizona. Worth considering is the fact that ISU has been blown out both times it played on the road. Portland State has played decent at its home away from home in Hillsboro, Oregon. The Viks have found some consistency on offense, so I'll go with them to win this one. Bill: Portland State 31, Idaho State 27. Frank: Portland State 27, Idaho State 24. Lance: Idaho State 32, Portland State 27.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.