How we see the Big Sky: Even with injury questions, Grizzlies will be too much for Sac State

Perhaps Brown will skyrocket faster than I expect and show himself to be the easy choice as Griz starting QB come playoff time. That would be exciting.

Here's hoping this Saturday's game will draw a full house at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. I had a fan call me with a good point after last week's game: The empty seats we saw on television may have had as much to do with COVID-19 fears as apathy or confidence in the outcome.

Anyway, I appreciate all feedback, good or bad. I try to have fun with this weekly piece. And I want to apologize to anyone I may have offended by not using the correct name for the Beartracks Bridge in last week's column. Cheers on the name change and cheers to those the name honors.

Sacramento State at No. 5 Montana: The Hornets' margin of victory at Dixie State (19-7) on opening week and the close nature of their win at Idaho State (23-21) on Sept. 25 lead me to believe they'll never stay with the Grizzlies for four quarters in Missoula. Montana needs to play better in the first half than it did last week when it went into the locker room with a 3-0 lead over winless Dixie State. I believe it will play better from the onset Saturday. Bill: Griz 28, Hornets 21. Frank: Montana 34, Sacramento State 17. Lance: Griz 32, Hornets 14.