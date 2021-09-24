How we see the Big Sky: Grizzlies, Bobcats play the role of decided favorite this week

Here's how the Missoulian sports staff sees this week's Big Sky games:

Cal Poly at No. 4 Montana: The Mustangs gave up three touchdowns in the first quarter and 41 points in the first half last week against those pesky Coyotes of South Dakota. I could see the same thing happening this week in front of Montana's homecoming crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. If you like close games, this one is going to put you to sleep. Bill: Montana 48, Cal Poly 14. Frank: Montana: 52, Cal Poly 3. Lance: Montana 42, Cal Poly 7

No. 13 Montana State at Portland State: The tough part about picking this one is you don't really know how good or bad the Viks are after three games. They lost handily to FBS Hawaii and Washington State and beat NCAA Division II Western Oregon, 21-7, last week. Based on that relatively close score, I'm going with the Bobcats, who have piled up 97 points the past two weeks in wins over Drake and San Diego. Bill: Cats 35, Viks 21. Frank: Montana State 34, Portland State 28. Lance: Bobcats 27, Vikings 17.