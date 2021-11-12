How we see the Big Sky: Grizzlies have had some wild ones at Walkup Skydome

MISSOULA — Flagstaff’s Walkup Skydome has been the site of some mighty exciting games involving the Montana football team over the past 15 years.

It always seems to be the same scenario: The Griz go in as a favorite over Northern Arizona and the Lumberjacks make them sweat bullets.

Back in 2007 during Montana's dominant days in the Big Sky Conference, the Grizzlies escaped with a 21-16 win at NAU behind 151 rushing yards by Kalispell legend and former NFL running back Lex Hilliard. Two years later, while the Griz were still dominating the Big Sky, they escaped with a 41-34 overtime win at the Walkup Skydome.

Montana doesn't play NAU every year anymore because of the number of teams in the Big Sky, but the teams did have some high-scoring donnybrooks in Flagstaff in 2016 and 2013. The Jacks won the 2016 game, 45-34, in front of 7,000-plus fans. The Jacks also won the 2013 game, 34-16, in a season that saw Montana go 10-3 under former coach Mick Delaney.

Heaven only knows what will happen this Saturday. Certainly the Missoulian's three pickers have been mystified lately. We all picked the Griz to beat Southern Utah by 30-plus points two weeks ago against Southern Utah and they won 20-19. We all predicted the Griz would have their hands full at Northern Colorado last week and they whipped the Bears.

It's worth noting that Northern Arizona hasn't been real impressive lately.

The Jacks were stomped at Sac State three weeks ago, 44-0. Last week they won at Idaho, 38-31, but geez, after watching the Griz make the Vandals look like a high school team, I'm not real impressed with that seven-point victory. Then last week NAU lost at home to No. 6 UC Davis, 40-24, in a game that saw the Aggies score 26 unanswered points.

No. 9 Montana at Northern Arizona: This could be a trap game for the Grizzlies. Or not. If Montana gets caught looking past the Jacks to next weekend's showdown against Montana State, the Jacks have a fighting chance. What is more likely to happen is that Montana's quick, physical defense will have a field day on the artificial turf in Flagstaff. Bill: Grizzlies 31, Jacks 17. Frank: Montana 42, Northern Arizona 13. Lance: Northern Arizona 32, Montana 27.

Idaho at No. 3 Montana State: Wow, the Bobcats are ranked third in the country and have won eight games in a row. I'm impressed. I still think they're going to have their hands full at Washington-Grizzly Stadium next weekend. As for this Saturday, the Bobcats will roll against an Idaho team that gave up 71 points last month in a loss at Eastern Washington. Talk about your wall of Jell-O. Bill: Bobcats 60, Idaho 10. Frank: Montana State 45, Idaho 7. Lance: Cats 48, Vandals 14.

No. 7 Eastern Washington at No. 6 UC Davis: What do Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have in common? They both seem to be struggling to get the ball in the end zone right now, which is downright shocking. I still believe in Barriere — so much so that I'm picking the Eagles to earn a bounce-back win this weekend in the land where oranges and lemons grow. Bill: Eags 38, Aggies 31. Frank: Eastern Washington 28, UC Davis 24. Lance: EWU 42, UC Davis 38.

Portland State at No. 12 Sac State: I love to watch the Hornets execute on offense. It's just that sometimes they show up and sometimes, well, they sort of coast a little. I can't believe, after watching them win in Missoula, that they almost lost two weeks later at Northern Colorado. They had a nice 41-9 win over Cal Poly last week, but this Saturday is going to be a nailbiter. Bill: Hornets 30, Viks 28. Frank: Sacramento State 38, Portland State 28. Lance: Sac State 35, Portland State 27.

Idaho State at Cal Poly: The last time Cal Poly played at home on Oct. 23, they put a scare into UC Davis. Yes, the Mustangs have lost eight in a row. I'm still picking them to knock of the dome-dwelling Bengals. Bill: Mustangs 27, Bengals 20. Frank: Idaho State 28, Cal Poly 27. Lance: Mustangs 21, Bengals 14.

Weber State at Southern Utah: Interestingly, the Wildcats are 0-4 at home and 4-1 on the road. I'm picking them to win on the road this week against a team that has lost seven games in a row. Bill: Wildcats 39, Thunderbirds 30. Frank: Weber State 34, Southern Utah 24. Lance: Weber State 32, Southern Utah 18.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.