How we see the Big Sky: Grizzlies will bounce back Saturday at Idaho

No. 11 Montana at Idaho: The Vandals are a much better team at home in the Kibbie-ASUI Activity Center than they are on the road. I mean, really, they gave up 71 points at Eastern Washington last week — or maybe we could just say they gave up. They'll put up a better fight this week and a win over rival Montana would undoubtedly make their season. But the Grizzlies are a good team, regardless of what you thought after last week's home loss. They're rock-solid on defense and I have a hunch they'll be better on offense this week. Bill: Grizzlies 30, Idaho 17. Frank: Montana 23, Idaho 13. Lance: Griz 32, Vandals 21.

Idaho State at No. 8 Montana State: The more success the Bobcats enjoy, the more nervous I get for the Grizzlies about this year's Brawl of the Wild in November. Montana would be a home underdog if that game were played today. The Cats have won six games in a row and there's not much doubt in my mind they'll beat the dome-dwelling Bengals this week. Bill: Cats 44, Bengals 27. Frank: Montana State 35, Idaho State 9. Lance: Cats 42, Bengals 14.