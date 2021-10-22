How we see the Big Sky: Grizzlies will bounce back Saturday at Idaho

MISSOULA — Thirteen years ago, I was part of a Missoulian crew that road tripped to Moscow to document Idaho's tenuous situation as a Football Bowl Subdivision program.
At the time, FCS Montana was considering a move to the FBS level. We did a series of stories taking a look at Idaho and some of the misfortune caused by moving up. Then we headed south to celebrate all the success Boise State was enjoying since moving up from the FCS level.
Back then, the Grizzlies seemed to slice through Big Sky Conference competition every year like a hot knife through butter. It was, dare I say, a tad boring at times. A move up was worthy of consideration, though nothing ever came of it.
Oh, how we'd all love to see those boring Big Sky days return. The problem is, league competition is much stiffer now and those days may never return — at least not to the extent we enjoyed in the past.
Idaho, meanwhile, has seen its once-proud football program fall into mediocrity. Since moving back to the FCS level in 2018, the team has lost 22 of 35 games, including four of six this season.
It makes you wonder what Idaho football would be like had the Vandals never moved up the the FBS level in 1996. Idaho did make it to three bowl games as an FBS program, including the 2016 Potato Bowl, but it's been slim pickins since then and there is no indication the mediocrity will end soon.
No. 11 Montana at Idaho: The Vandals are a much better team at home in the Kibbie-ASUI Activity Center than they are on the road. I mean, really, they gave up 71 points at Eastern Washington last week — or maybe we could just say they gave up. They'll put up a better fight this week and a win over rival Montana would undoubtedly make their season. But the Grizzlies are a good team, regardless of what you thought after last week's home loss. They're rock-solid on defense and I have a hunch they'll be better on offense this week. Bill: Grizzlies 30, Idaho 17. Frank: Montana 23, Idaho 13. Lance: Griz 32, Vandals 21.
Idaho State at No. 8 Montana State: The more success the Bobcats enjoy, the more nervous I get for the Grizzlies about this year's Brawl of the Wild in November. Montana would be a home underdog if that game were played today. The Cats have won six games in a row and there's not much doubt in my mind they'll beat the dome-dwelling Bengals this week. Bill: Cats 44, Bengals 27. Frank: Montana State 35, Idaho State 9. Lance: Cats 42, Bengals 14.
Weber State at No. 2 Eastern Washington: Eastern Washington is the class of the Big Sky Conference and it's not even close right now. And to think, Montana was one dropped pass away from beating the Eagles in Cheney. Seems like a long time ago even though it was only three weeks. The past month has not been kind to the Wildcats, with three losses in four outings. Their lack of offense in a 13-7 loss to the Cats last week makes this week's game at Eastern easy to pick. Bill: Eagles 48, Wildcats 20. Frank: Eastern Washington 49, Weber State 14. Lance: Eagles 39, Wildcats 21.
Northern Colorado at Southern Utah: The Thunderbirds have lost four in a row and the Bears three. Something has to give in this one Saturday. The manner in which Southern Utah lost at Northern Arizona last week leads me to believe they'll lose again this week, even though the game is in Cedar City. The T-birds spotted the Jacks a 24-0 lead en route to a 59-35 loss. The Bears, on the other hand, beat NAU earlier this season. Bill: Northern Colorado 28, Southern Utah 17. Frank: Northern Colorado 35, Southern Utah 28. Lance: Bears 24, T-Birds 21.
No. 10 UC Davis at Cal Poly: Coach Beau Baldwin's painful lack of success this season as leader of the Mustangs is just another indication how tough the Big Sky has become. Not only has his team lost all three of its league games, all three of them have been blowouts. This week will bring another loss for Cal Poly, although this game may be closer than some expect. Bill: Davis 35, Cal Poly 28. Frank: UC Davis 42, Cal Poly 17. Lance: Aggies 34, Mustangs 21.
Northern Arizona at No. 19 Sacramento State: The Hornets' offense was impressive against Montana last week. Sac State can beat you with the run or pass. Having a Plan A and Plan B is a powerful thing in college football, and I believe they should be ranked higher than No. 19. Furthermore, you have to like their chances to win the Big Sky considering their remaining regular-season schedule includes Northern Colorado, Cal Poly and Portland State before a rivalry game at UC Davis. Bill: Hornets 41, Jacks 27. Frank: Sacramento State 38, Northern Arizona 24. Lance: Hornets 34, Jacks 27.
