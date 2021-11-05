How we see the Big Sky: Grizzlies will have their hands full in Greeley, Colorado

MISSOULA — One look at Northern Colorado first-year head football coach Ed McCaffrey and I'm reminded of my most miserable Super Bowl experience.

McCaffrey was a wide receiver on that Denver Broncos team that beat my beloved Green Bay Packers with Brett Favre at the helm in 1998. That, in itself, makes it easy to pull for the Montana Grizzlies — as if I needed another reason — in their game against the Bears Saturday at noon in Greeley.

Funny how losses stick with you.

Grudges can actually be a good thing as a sports fan, at least in my humble opinion. They keep you in tune with a sport even when you don't have a dog in the hunt.

Generally speaking, I could care less about the Broncos' game at Dallas this Sunday, but I might watch in hopes the Broncos get beat for what they did to the Packers in that 1998 Super Bowl. Likewise, I really didn't care about the World Series this year, but I pulled for the Braves because, as we all know, the Astros cheated to beat my beloved Dodgers in the 2017 Fall Classic.

I thought it was interesting how some sports journalists called the World Series the Astros' "redemption series." Horse manure. No amount of World Series titles are going to redeem the players on that 2017 team that cheated to win a title. Period.

While I was never a big fan of Ed McCaffrey the player, I actually think he's good for the Big Sky Conference as a head coach. The league gets more exposure and the Bears are decent for the first time in five years.

Last week they put a scare into 16th-ranked Sacramento State in Greeley, 27-24. Northern Colorado amassed 345 yards, including 232 via the pass. The Bears have a decent quarterback in Dylan McCaffrey and Saturday's game against the Grizzlies should be fun to watch.

No. 11 Montana at Northern Colorado: If you haven't figured it out by now, the Missoulian's three sports scribes don't know any more than you about predicting the outcome of Griz games this season. All three of us predicted the Grizzlies would beat Southern Utah by at least 32 points last Saturday. We couldn't have been more wrong if our pants were on backwards — although we did manage to pick the winner, barely. Will the banged-up Griz play like last weekend when they escaped with a one-point win over the Thunderbirds or will they play more like the weekend before when they whipped Idaho in Moscow? Hard to say, but I'm predicting a close one this week. Bill: Grizzlies 27, Bears 24. Frank: Montana 23, Northern Colorado 17. Lance: Griz 21, Bears 17.

No 4. Montana State at No. 5 Eastern Washington: My hunch is the Bobcats will not have enough offense to stay with the rested Eags, who are hungry to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to Weber State on Oct. 23. Eastern Washington has scored 23 more touchdowns than any other team in the league. That's amazing. Bill: Eags 31, Bobcats 24. Frank: Montana State 35, Eastern Washington 34. Lance: Eagles 42, Bobcats 35.

Portland State at No. 24 Weber State: Just like the Montana Grizzlies, the Wildcats are fighting for their playoff lives with a 3-2 league mark. Unlike the Grizzlies, Weber State has been impressive two weeks in a row with wins at Eastern Washington and Idaho State. Bill: Weber 35, PSU 21. Frank: Weber State 28, Portland State 17. Lance: Weber 21, Vikings 14.

No. 8 UC Davis at Northern Arizona: This is a good one for Griz fans to keep an eye on since Montana will visit Flagstaff next weekend. It's essentially a playoff game in early November. The Aggies are in a better place at 7-1, 4-1, but the Jacks are not out of it yet at 4-4, 3-2. Bill: Davis 27, NAU 24. Frank: UC Davis 35, Northern Arizona 28. Lance: UC Davis 32, NAU 21.

Cal Poly at No. 16 Sacramento State: The Hornets can't afford a loss to a mediocre team right now as they make a push to qualify for the playoffs. The Hornets have won five in a row and the Mustangs have lost seven in a row. Bill: Hornets 41, Mustangs 17. Frank: Sacramento State 42, Cal Poly 21. Lance: Sac State 44, Cal Poly 14.

Southern Utah at Idaho: The Thunderbirds have lost six in a row and the Vandals have lost three in a row. Both teams gave solid efforts last week, with Southern Utah losing by one in Missoula and Idaho losing by a touchdown at home against Northern Arizona. I'm picking Idaho to win this one in Moscow. Bill: Vandals 30, Thunderbirds 28. Frank: Idaho 31, Southern Utah 27. Lance: Idaho 21, S. Utah 18.

Idaho State at No. 17 (FBS) Brigham Young: Another one of those budget paydays for the Bengals — similar to the one they had in September at FBS Nevada. I guess some folks don't mind filling the role of Washington Generals in FCS football. Bill: Cougars 55, Bengals 3. Frank: BYU 49, Idaho State 6. Lance: BYU 49, ISU 10.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

