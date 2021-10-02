How we see the Big Sky: How much of a home field advantage will the Eagles really have?

MISSOULA — The banner read "Eastern Washington-Grizzly Stadium."
It was unveiled 15 years ago while the Montana football team was playing in a Big Sky Conference tilt in Cheney, Washington. The field was green instead of red back then, and the Eagles were still a couple years away from being special.
Montana 33, Eastern Washington 17.
Why bring up that game? Because roughly half the crowd of 11,583 at Woodward Field was cheering for Montana. The Grizzlies had won or shared eight straight league titles leading up to that season, and you wondered if the fun would ever end.
It did end. Times changed, Montana got caught with its hand in the cookie jar by the NCAA about eight years ago and was forced to rebuild. Former coach Mick Delaney started the rebuilding, and former coach Bob Stitt did some good things, and here we are, back at the doorstep of dominant.
Montana's 3-0 record and the anxious anticipation for this week's game versus Eastern have made living in Missoula a blast this week. Everyone is so excited about Saturday night and I've been asked a dozen times, "Who is going to win?"
No one knows for certain. But I do expect Montana to have a large group of fans on hand, and that's going to take away from Eastern's home field advantage. To me, that's important. Maybe important enough to tip the scales ever so slightly in Montana's favor.
My only beef is the 8:30 p.m. start time. Who plays at 8:30? What is this, Oscar De La Hoya versus Felix Trinidad at Caesar's Palace? Fresno State at Hawaii football? No, this is the mainland, and starting at 8:30 is kooky.
Then again, my old age may be showing with that comment.
Here's how the Missoulian sports staff sees this week's Big Sky games:
No. 4 Montana at No. 6 Eastern Washington: We know Montana's defense is going to be stout, but probably not stout enough to stop Eastern Washington's offense completely. To me, this game comes down to Montana's inconsistent offense versus Eastern Washington's wall of Jello defense. I have a feeling the Eagles' defensive warts are going to show Saturday night. Bill: Montana 28, Eastern 21. Frank: Montana 34, Eastern Washington 21. Lance: Eastern 27, Montana 21.
Northern Colorado at No. 11 Montana State: The Bears had a nice home win over Northern Arizona last week. But I don't think they can score enough points to pull an upset in Bozeman. Northern Colorado is averaging just under 20 points per game, and Montana State, which played FBS Wyoming in its opener, is averaging almost 36 points per game . Bill: Montana State 36, Bears 21. Frank: Montana State 35, Northern Colorado 10. Lance: Montana State 42, Northern Colorado 14.
Idaho at No. 8 UC Davis: The Aggies are off to a 4-0 start with wins over FBS Tulsa and Weber State to their credit. The Vandals are coming off long, humbling road trips to Indiana and Oregon State and they're not going to win in Davis, California. Bill: Aggies 41, Vandals 24. Frank: UC Davis 42, Idaho 14. Lance: Aggies 42, Idaho 14.
Idaho State at Northern Arizona: The Lumberjacks have that nice win over FBS Arizona, but outside of that, they're 0-3. Last week's 23-21 home loss by the Bengals against Sac State showed that Idaho State is no gimme. But I'm going with NAU at 7,000 feet this week. Bill: Jacks 38, Bengals 30. Frank: Idaho State 21, Northern Arizona 20. Lance: Lumberjacks 24, Bengals 21.
Portland State at Southern Utah: This is a battle of 1-3 teams, and it might be the toughest of all to predict this week. Are the Thunderbirds just going through the motions this season as they transition to the FCS Western Athletic Conference? Maybe a little. But they'll be too much for the Viks in Cedar City. Bill: Thunderbirds 30, Viks 20. Frank: Portland State 35, Southern Utah 21. Lance: Portland State 32, Southern Utah 24.
No. 19 Weber State at Cal Poly: This is the week the Wildcats (1-3) regain some of their swagger after losing to UC Davis in Ogden last week. Cal Poly just simply looked confused against Montana last week. The Mustangs are young, and it's going to be a long season. Bill: Weber State 37, Cal Poly 10. Frank: Weber State 24, Cal Poly 10. Lance: Weber State 27, Cal Poly 7.
