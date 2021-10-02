How we see the Big Sky: How much of a home field advantage will the Eagles really have?

MISSOULA — The banner read "Eastern Washington-Grizzly Stadium."

It was unveiled 15 years ago while the Montana football team was playing in a Big Sky Conference tilt in Cheney, Washington. The field was green instead of red back then, and the Eagles were still a couple years away from being special.

Montana 33, Eastern Washington 17.

Why bring up that game? Because roughly half the crowd of 11,583 at Woodward Field was cheering for Montana. The Grizzlies had won or shared eight straight league titles leading up to that season, and you wondered if the fun would ever end.

It did end. Times changed, Montana got caught with its hand in the cookie jar by the NCAA about eight years ago and was forced to rebuild. Former coach Mick Delaney started the rebuilding, and former coach Bob Stitt did some good things, and here we are, back at the doorstep of dominant.

Montana's 3-0 record and the anxious anticipation for this week's game versus Eastern have made living in Missoula a blast this week. Everyone is so excited about Saturday night and I've been asked a dozen times, "Who is going to win?"