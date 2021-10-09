How we see the Big Sky: Look for the Grizzlies to bounce back in a big way Saturday

Ah, heck, it's all water under the Higgins St. Bridge, or whatever they call it now. They tell me it has a new name.

Anyway, Montana is sure to get its bounce-back win Saturday afternoon against winless Dixie State, even if starting quarterback Cam Humphrey can't play because of an injured leg. Actually, I'd like to see Kris Brown play a little more QB for the Grizzlies, but that's just me.

Dixie State at Montana: The reason they call it Dixie State, even though the university is located in St. George, Utah, is because there was a time it used to be in Mississippi, before a massive tectonic shift. No, just kidding. In 1916, St. George Stake Academy, located in a region called "Utah's Dixie" by Brigham Young and local settlers, became Dixie Normal College. Then, in 1923, the name was changed to Dixie Junior College. Anyway, it's interesting to note Dixie State changed its nickname from Rebels to Red Storm in 2009 to avoid glorification of the Confederate States of America. Then they changed the nickname again, to the Trailblazers. They're going through a rough season and last week lost 55-7 to South Dakota State. Expect more of the same Saturday. Bill: Montana 35, Dixie State 7. Frank: Montana 31, Dixie State 3. Lance: Griz 42, 'Blazers 7.