How we see the Big Sky: Look for the Grizzlies to get their revenge against Eastern Washington

MISSOULA — If you watched Eastern Washington's home playoff opener Saturday, you probably scratched your head a few times just like me.

For the record, the Eagles beat underdog Northern Iowa, 19-9. But it was as if Eastern did everything in its power to keep the Panthers in the game. The Eagles looked so anemic on offense in the final 20 minutes that it left me feeling like Montana is going to win Friday night.

For starters, Eastern managed just one touchdown in the final three quarters. It came on a broken play when Eric Barriere avoided a seemingly sure tackle and scampered 18 yards for paydirt.

That play came with 7:47 left in the third quarter, and the Eagles mostly just took the rest of the game off offensively. They punted four times, took a safety and scored a field goal. They took possession five times in the fourth quarter and totaled minus-1 yard.

Then there was the bad play calling late. When you're trying to milk clock and nothing more, you don't generally throw a short pass on third-and-long unless you want to give the opposition a free minute.

Ah, it's all water under the bridge now. Maybe Eastern just figured it could coast into Missoula.

No matter how well the Montana football team has been playing heading into its home postseason opener against the Eagles, there's still that variable that cannot be ignored: Barriere's ability to extend plays. He's truly unique, equally capable of beating you with his legs and his arm.

If the senior has a great night Friday, he's going to beat the Grizzlies — let's all just agree on that. He's not just one of the best quarterbacks on the FCS level, he's one of the best college quarterbacks in the country. Eastern's 6-0 record on the road is a testament to his leadership qualities.

Still, I can't help but feel good about Montana's chances after watching Eastern Washington mail it in against Northern Iowa. But maybe it's just me.

Eastern Washington at Montana (Friday, 7 p.m.): Montana will win if it can combine its precision passing game with a decent run game. Northern Iowa abandoned its run game in the second half last Saturday, and that was a mistake. The Grizzlies have a formidable run game with Xavier Harris, Junior Bergen and elusive quarterback Cam Humphrey. Keep the ball away from Barriere long enough and the Griz will earn a trip to the FCS playoff quarterfinals. Bill: Montana 30, Eastern Washington 27. Frank: Montana 28, Eastern Washington 27. Lance: Montana 24, Eastern Washington 21.

Tennessee Martin at Montana State (Saturday, 2 p.m.): The first thing I said when the FCS playoff bracket came out was that Montana State got a lot better deal than Montana. I have had several Bobcat fans tell me the same thing. The Grizzlies have a steep mountain to climb with potential games at James Madison and North Dakota State. While Montana is playing Eastern Washington in the second round this weekend, the Bobcats have drawn a Martin team that lost its best player (quarterback Keon Howard) to injury before the playoffs started. If Howard returns, Martin might actually win this one. As it stands now, I look for the Cats to prevail and show improvement offensively in the process. Bill: Montana State 35, Martin 28. Frank: Montana State 31, UT Martin 17. Lance: MSU 32, UT Martin 18.

South Dakota State at Sacramento State (Saturday, 7 p.m.): The Big Sky Conference champion Hornets are fun to watch with their slick offense. Big congrats to Troy Taylor on being named the Big Sky Coach of the Year for the second straight year. That said, Sac State better be mighty careful Saturday night because those Jackrabbits are tough. They were good enough to win at Colorado State in early September, and they humiliated UC Davis last Saturday, 56-24. I'll show a little faith in the Big Sky champs here but I'm not super confident. Bill: Sac State 41, Rabbits 38. Frank: South Dakota State 45, Sacramento State 35. Lance: South Dakota State 38, Sac State 31.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.