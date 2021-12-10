How we see the Big Sky: Montana needs to avoid a shootout Friday at James Madison

MISSOULA — Shootouts are wild fun for sure, but they may not be the best for the Montana football team.

Mainly because the Griz lean on their defense and solid special teams play. If a shootout breaks out Friday night at James Madison, it probably means the defense is getting gashed.

I wouldn't call last Friday's Montana-Eastern Washington game a shootout. Yes, the final score was 57-41 and Eric Barriere threw the ball 80 times for 530 yards and five touchdowns, but a lot of those passing yards came out of pure desperation when the game was pretty much out of reach.

I had folks writing me wondering why I gave so much credit to the Grizzly defense. I'll tell you why: When the game started to look like a shootout and Eastern Washington led 21-10 early in the second quarter, Montana's defense stood tall.

The Eagles were stuck on 21 points for close to 22 minutes from early in the second frame to midway through the third. Then, after Eastern finally did punch through for a TD to cut its deficit to 30-28 midway through the third quarter, it was stuck on 28 for almost 17 minutes,. That gave Montana's less explosive (but darn good) offense a chance to open up a demoralizing 50-28 lead with eight minutes left.

No one knows if Friday's game is going to turn into a shootout. You just can't predict that sort of thing when it comes to the Grizzlies. Ideally, Montana's defense will keep the dangerous Dukes off the field as much as possible and the point total for both teams will be under 40.

Friday's game may come down to James Madison's defense. The Dukes have allowed just over 14 points per game on average in their last seven outings. That's a mighty low number, indicating just how challenging it could be for Montana's offense.

We'll see though. Don't forget the Griz offense piled up 29 points against Montana State's highly-touted defense three weeks ago.

Montana at James Madison: It's interesting to note both teams have been unbeatable since losing in mid-October. It's also worth noting that James Madison suffered its only loss at home — a 28-27 verdict against Villanova on Oct. 9. In the end, no one can say for certain what will happen Friday. You can try to compare scores and opponents, but the Grizzlies and Dukes have found a higher gear for the playoffs. The Griz need a good performance out of their defense. Period. I think that defense will be just good enough against a dangerous James Madison offense. Bill: Montana 28, James Madison 24. Frank: Montana 27, James Madison 23. Lance: JMU 32, UM 24.

Montana State at Sam Houston State: This game would be a lot easier to pick had Sam Houston State not had such a close call against unseeded Incarnate Word last week. Sheesh, the defending national champs needed a late goal line stand to win. The question now becomes: Can Montana State muster up enough offense to beat the undefeated, high-scoring Bearkats? Nah. Now that Sam Houston State has answered its wake-up call, it will be ready from the get-go against Tommy Mellott and the Bobcats. Bill: Bearkats 49, Bobcats 24. Frank: San Houston 35, Montana State 24. Lance: Kats 38, Cats 27.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

