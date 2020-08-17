Missoula's Potter makes generous donation to Montana softball program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William Potter left Montana softball coach Melanie Meuchel in tears and without words Monday, wearing a 2020 Grizzly softball T-shirt covered with the signatures of last season’s players.

The closeness he feels with Meuchel’s Grizzlies is why he surprised her with two program-changing gifts.

After revealing he had made an estate gift of $100,000 that will one day establish the William Potter Memorial Scholarship to support future softball players, he handed Meuchel a second envelope. This one included a check for $110,000 that will help Meuchel’s program in the here and now.

It came five months after the promising 2020 softball season was canceled in March and at a time when the future continues to be uncertain for so many collegiate athletic programs and departments.

“In a year like this, when it’s difficult and everyone’s on a tight budget, the smaller programs might not get as much funding as normal,” said Potter, who was born and raised in Missoula.

“When funding trickles down to some of the smaller ones, there probably isn’t too much left. This will help (Meuchel) with whatever she wants to do with it.”

There are good starts to the work week. Then are days like Monday.