The inaugural basketball matchups for the Big Sky-Summit Challenge were announced by both conferences on Friday.

The Montana Grizzlies will play at the North Dakota State Bison on Jan. 3 and host the South Dakota Coyotes on Jan. 6. NDSU finished third in the Summit League last season and lost in the championship game of the conference tournament. USD placed sixth, going 12-19 overall and 7-11 in league play.

Montana won 82-75 at NDSU last season to improve to 8-3 in the series. The Griz last played USD in the 2016-17 season, lead 3-2 in the series and last won in the 1971-72 season during Jud Heathcote's first year coaching in Missoula.

The Lady Griz will host South Dakota on Jan. 3 and play at the Omaha Mavericks on Jan. 6. South Dakota went 14-16 overall and 10-8 in league play to finish fourth. Omaha tied for fifth by going 8-10 in the league and 15-17 overall.

Montana won 76-60 at USD last season and trails the series 1-2, with all three games coming since the 2018-19 season. This will be the first meeting between UM and Omaha.

The timing of the games means Big Sky teams will open conference play Dec. 28 and 30, then play the non-conference games against the Summit League teams the next week and then return to conference action the second week of January.

Matchups are determined based on NET rankings and regular-season conference finishes, along with considerations if the teams played the previous season and if they had scheduled non-conference games before the series was agreed upon.