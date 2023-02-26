MINOT, N.D. — The Montana men's lacrosse team swept a pair of ranked teams this past weekend.

On Saturday the Grizzlies (5-0) beat St. Thomas, the No. 1 ranked team in Division II of the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA). Montana entered the contest ranked third.

Montana emerged with a 10-8 victory. Leading the offensive charge was Aiden Havens, who finished with three goals to go along with one ground ball. On the defensive side of the ball, senior captain Justin Renk finished with 11 ground balls.

“It’s a great feeling to come away with wins against two great programs like that,” Havens said. “I had never seen these teams in person before so it was good to see how we stack up against them.

"St. Thomas entered the weekend with a high ranking for a reason. The reputation of their program speaks for itself. It must mean you’re doing something right if you can play with, and beat the best.”

Montana wasted little time taking control of Sunday’s matchup with the No. 18 Bulldogs. Thanks to a seven-goal first quarter barrage, the Grizzlies took control and then held on, 9-7.

Havens had three goals, three ground balls and an assist to pace the Grizzlies' offense.

Montana will make its home debut this weekend. The Grizzlies will square off with Montana State at 7 p.m. Friday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Montana will host Idaho Sunday at noon.