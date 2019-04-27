BOZEMAN — Montana and Montana State met up on the track Saturday afternoon for the annual Griz-Cat Dual, a tune-up for next month's conference championship meet.
Montana was edged by Montana State in both duals. The Montana State men out-scored the Grizzlies 105-92. The final score on the women's side was 100-92.
Even with all-conference javelin thrower Jensen Lillquist sitting out the meet in order to best prepare for the Big Sky Championships, the Grizzly throwers were still dominant. A Montana athlete won the men's discus, hammer throw and shot put, with the Grizzlies sweeping the shot put event.
Led by sophomore Brent Yeakey, who threw a season-best 53 feet, 4.5 inches, Montana took first place, followed by a second-place showing from teammate Noah Ramirez (PR 52-10.75) and third from Shawn Humphries (49-9.25). Yeakey made it an individual sweep by also winning the discus (165-1), the third time he has won the event and second time he has won both the shot put and discus in the same meet.
In addition to his third-place finish in the shot put, Humphries won the hammer throw and did so in impressive fashion. The distance of 187-9 was not only a PR, but also the best mark of the day by nearly 30 feet. Montana's Oliver Grajeda finished second with a top throw of 159-5.
"Brent is staying nice and consistent, and had a really nice day," head coach Brian Schweyen said. "Shawn, in the hammer throw, also had a great day. Our throwers, across the board, did really well today."
That statement wasn't just true of the men, but the women as well.
Senior Hana Feilzer remains untouchable in the hammer throw. Her winning throw of 205-7 on Saturday was a Big Sky best this season and within eight inches of surpassing her own school record. She won the event by more than 50 feet. Kayla Holmes place second with a season-best throw of 154-11. Mariah Harvey was third at 154-3.
In addition to her win in the hammer throw, Feilzer was second in the discus, with a season-best throw of 152-9. The winner, though, was teammate Holly Houston (153-1). The junior won the discus for the third time this season, but more impressive was her victory in the shot put, establishing a PR with a winning throw of 44-0.75. She ranks in the top 10 in the Big Sky for both events.
"We've known what Holly could do in the discus, but what she showed today in the shot was awesome. That was a really nice performance."
Montana also had season-best performances in the 100 meters (Kip Krebsbach, 10.68), 110-meter hurdles (Aidan Diggs, 14.90) and 3,000-meter steeplechase (Dillon May, 9:58.70). Perhaps the 400 meters was the best showing of the day, however, with the Grizzlies taking five of the top six spots, led by Paul Johnstone (48.41, first) and Sterling Reneau (48.49, second).
Both runner were also part of Montana's winning relay teams. The 4x100 race, which also featured Krebsbach and Callum Macnab, ran a winning time of 41.64. The 4x400 race featured Macnab and Xavier Melice, and finished at 3:21.29. Melice also won the 200 meters (21.68).
Junior Olivia Ellis had a strong day for the women, winning the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:02.07 – her second-best of the season. Ellis also placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (14.52) and was part of both relay teams. Sophomore Jansen Ziola was also part of Montana's two relay teams, in addition to recording PRs in the 100-meter hurdles (14.25, second) and long jump (18-7.25, second).
The winner of the long jump was senior Erika McLeod, who was competing in the event for the first time this season. Her mark (18-7.75) ranks in the top eight in the Big Sky this season. In addition to going 1-2 in the long jump, the Grizzlies also did so in the triple jump, with Carla Nicosia (39-10.5) and Rachel Lewis (38-11.5) both setting lifetime bests. Both figures rank in the top five in the Big Sky this season.
"We had perfect conditions today, and both of them took advantage of it," Schweyen said. "They both had some great marks that I was proud of."
As has been the case all season, Montana continues to churn out multiple strong runners in the 800 meters. A group of four athletes have the ability to score on any given day, and on Saturday it was sophomore Madeline Hamilton, who won the event with a winning adjusted time of 2:10.18 (seventh in the Big Sky).
Montana will return to Bozeman next weekend for the Tom Gage Classic, the final meet before the Grizzlies host the 2019 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships (May 8-11).
"We had some good performances today, but across the board we have to perform better," Schweyen said. "We have to have pride in what we're doing and come ready to compete. Everybody needs to bring it and have a competitive mindset, period."