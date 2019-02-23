BOZEMAN — A year after placing 10th, Montana took a step in the right direction this week, moving up several spots at the 2019 Big Sky Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships.
The women earned 65 points, nearly triple their amount from a year ago, but still, the Grizzlies felt as if they left some points on the board, placing sixth. On the men's side, a year after finishing last, the Grizzlies moved up to ninth this year, highlighted by six point-scorers.
Montana's women were fighting for a top-two finish throughout the day, and were in third place and within reach of second entering the final two events. The Grizzlies added just two more points, however, falling three spots in the tight standings; the difference between second place and seventh place was just 14.5 points.
"We had some kids who did great today and this weekend, but it's hard not to wonder 'What if?'" head coach Brian Schweyen said, noting that the Grizzlies had one athlete lose a shoe mid-race after getting bumped, another trip over a hurdle and yet another miss three races due to a tight calf.
"It's really easy to look and find 14 points."
The highlight of Saturday came from Jane Booth in the women's high jump.
A year ago, the talented jumper entered the championships as the favorite to win the meet before placing seventh. She got a little redemption on Saturday, though, nearly winning an individual title. Her height of 5 feet, 9.75 inches was a career best and it got her into a jump-off with Sacramento State's Lucy Corbett, the eventual winner.
"She battled today," Schweyen said of Booth. "She worked hard to make a lot of bars. It was never easy for her, but she never quit and never gave up. She did fantastic."
Sophomore Jansen Ziola garnered some more hardware, as well, earning another podium finish. Her time of 8.53 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles finals (a PR and one-tenth of a second faster than Friday's prelims) was good for second place; she also placed second in the heptathlon, earning a team-most 16 points on the week. Four Grizzlies qualified for the eight-person finals, with Olivia Ellis (fifth) and Morgan Sulser (seventh) also scoring.
Ellis was busy on Saturday. In addition to her 8.75 in the 60-meter hurdles, she placed fifth in the 200 meters (25.04) and seventh in the 60 meters (7.72). Erika McLeod, who qualified for the finals of the 200 meters and 60-meter hurdles and was expected to help the Griz in the 1,600 relay, was unable to participate on Saturday due to a calf strain.
Montana was one of two schools with multiple scorers in the women's 800 meters, with Carly Smiedala (2.13.81, fourth) and Madeline Hamilton (2:20.49, eighth) scoring. Smiedala did so despite running the final 300 meters with one shoe. Carla Nicosia placed eighth in the triple jump with the second-best jump of her career (38-4.75).
On the men's side, Callum Macnab placed fourth in the finals of the 200 meters, running a season-best 22.23. The junior entered the meet seeded 31st, moving up 27 spots.
"That's awfully impressive," Schweyen said of Macnab. "He's a big-meet competitor. When the big stage is set, he showed today that he can and does."
While Saturday wasn't the finish Montana was hoping for, the meet as a whole had plenty of highlights. On Thursday, McLeod won her third pentathlon title, doing so in record-breaking fashion. Her 4,128 points were a school, Big Sky Championships and Big Sky Conference record. The Grizzlies went 1-2 in the event, with Ziola posting the seventh-best score in conference history. Ziola, just a sophomore, had a team-most 16 points on the weekend. On Friday, Hana Feilzer threw the second-best mark in school history for the weight throw, winning an individual title (63-5.5).
Montana will now shift its focus to a highly anticipated outdoor season, one which culminates with the Big Sky Championships in Missoula. A year after the Grizzlies redshirted a handful of their top athletes, Montana should be poised for strong finishes on both sides.
"There were some good moments from this weekend, but good or bad, it's time to move to outdoor and get ready to go," Schweyen said.