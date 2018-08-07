OGDEN, Utah — The Montana soccer team was picked third in the Big Sky Conference preseason poll released on Tuesday morning.
The Grizzlies, who last year lost in double-overtime in the Big Sky tournament semifinals at Cheney, Wash., collected one first-place vote.
Eastern Washington, last year’s regular-season champion and the league’s NCAA tournament representative the last two years, was picked first. The Eagles collected eight of 10 first-place votes.
Northern Colorado, which as the No. 3 seed knocked off No. 2 Montana at last season’s tournament, was picked second and received the other first-place vote.
The Eagles were the easy choice to top the poll after going 8-1-1 in league last season and outscoring their two Big Sky tournament opponents 5-1. They lost at USC in the first round of the NCAA tournament but gave the Trojans everything they could handle before falling 2-1 in double overtime.
Eastern Washington lost Chloe Williams, the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year the last three seasons, and its starting goalkeeper but still returns five players who scored three or more goals last season for a team that outscored its opponents 48-26.
The order: 1. Eastern Washington; 2. Northern Colorado; 3. Montana; 4. Northern Arizona; 5. Sacramento State; 6. Portland State; 7. Idaho; 8. Weber State; 9. Southern Utah; 10. Idaho State.
