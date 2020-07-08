UM in 'wait and see' mode, provides update on football season ticket sales, renewals

“I think we’ve gotten to that point now, in July, and we’re still having cases, in fact increasing cases, and I think this idea that having a completely full stadium is not going to happen,” Haslam said. “I see our season ticket holders holding back to see, OK, what’s that going to look like, is that going to be season ticket holders only? What’s the number going to be?”

With student tickets normally ranging from 1,000 to 3,000, that will be another aspect to consider. UM is currently planning to have in-person classes in the fall, meaning there will be students on campus.

How many of them will want to go to games? That is a question Haslam said they will likely not know until the week of the Grizzlies opener. UM students, those who pay the athletic fee, claim their tickets the week of the game.

“We’ve just worked around with the number of a couple thousand students, and then you account for that when you start to plan for the total capacity,” Haslam said. “We don’t know on students because it’s a week of the game scenario.”

The Big Sky Conference has proceeded as scheduled with its offseason activities and expects to have a football season. The Big Sky Conference announced last week it would have its annual football media day virtually from July 28-29.