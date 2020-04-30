Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Butte native, former Montana All-American Colt Anderson dreams big with foray into NFL coaching

High school and college coaching were options, but Anderson wanted to challenge himself at the highest level, dreaming big and using the drive that helped him to a prolonged playing career primarily on special teams. He was looking around the NFL for an opening and ended up applying for an assistant coaching job with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Anderson had connections to others within the organization from his playing days and got some good words put in for him. He thought he was passed over for someone else when there was a lengthy delay after his interview, but he ended up being hired in late January to work under second-year head coach Zac Taylor, whose team went 2-14 last year.

“I’m a pretty competitive guy, and the NFL is the pinnacle, so if I’m going to coach, I’m going to try to coach at the highest level,” Anderson said. “I like what the NFL offers. You can talk to a lot of people, and there’d be a lot of pros and cons to coaching at each level. I’m just extremely blessed to get an opportunity to coach at the highest level.”