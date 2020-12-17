Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Griz/NFL player Justin Green a constant for Montana through 4 head coaches

MISSOULA — It took nearly a decade, but Justin Green finally bought a house in Missoula.
The Montana assistant football coach initially didn’t do so because he didn’t know how long he would be in town when he returned to UM in 2011 to finish his degree and be a student assistant. Green, 38, was hired the next season by Robin Pflugrad and has remained in Missoula since then, making him the most continuously employed coach at UM despite being the third youngest on the staff.
This year, it finally made financial sense for his family to buy a house, even though the move came in the middle of the pandemic. Things can turn on a dime in the coaching industry, especially this year, and Green knows that well because he's working for his fourth head coach at UM as he builds his resume.
“I want to be a sponge and learn as much as I can from each and every coach who’s came through here,” Green said. “The more I can learn and be a sponge and be transparent, hopefully that’s making me the best coach I could possibly be.”
One thing that hasn't changed is Green has held the job as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator under Mick Delaney, Bob Stitt and now Bobby Hauck. He had learned the ropes of being the recruiting coordinator from offensive line coach Scott Gragg before fully taking over the duties.
For Green, he takes pride in getting to recruit players to and develop them at the place he starred at from 2003-04 after transferring to UM. The San Diego native played for Hauck, is now working with him after playing in the NFL and is enjoying working his alma mater while trying to “be great at where I’m at.”
“I enjoy the brand of football that Montana has to recruit with,” Green said. “I enjoy the tools that Montana has to recruit with. I really believe that this place is special.
“It’s going to take something special for me to come out of here, or for somebody not to like me and fire me.”
Green sat down with the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com to catch up about his time coaching his alma mater, specifically as it pertains to his role as the recruiting coordinator because the early signing period was this week. This Q&A has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
Q: What goes into being a recruiting coordinator?
A: The biggest thing is organization, having a process of how we evaluate talent, how we book keep phone calls and text messages and our steps within the evaluation so everybody’s on the same page, everybody can see the evaluation of a player, everybody can see his transcripts. It’s having all the in our database. I’m the facilitator, not the decision maker. Each position coach is in control of who they like the best and then you develop a pecking order. As far as getting that organized, that’s more my job than deciding the guys we take. Bobby has the final say. We all bring our guys to the table, no matter what position they are, based on our recruiting area.
Q: What makes for a good recruiting staff?
A: Participation. Every coach brings something to the table. Whether it be the area you know, whether it be your hard work and effort to recruit guys, whether you can get through a lot of film, whether you’re good at just saying these are the seven guys in my area and I’m going to go hard and recruit those guys, effort is everything. Recruiting is not always the easiest thing when you’re trying to prepare and game plan for a game, but you have to be consistent in your letters, what your philosophy is as far as the type of player you’re recruiting. As you do that, the cream rises to the top for the players you’re recruiting, and you get the guys that you want.
Q: What’s the ideal player Montana looks for?
A: Bobby is very big on there’s a circle and a young man has to have checks and balances within that circle. Character, there is no questionable guys that we can bring in. You don’t want to be around bad guys as coaches. We do an extensive background check on these guys. Bobby is big on that. Naturally, the transcript is important. Our guys’ GPA isn’t staying steady because we’re some magical coaches that are getting our guys to go to class. The guys that want to learn, the guys that want to get their degree, you have to recruit that. Then the football part of it, when you like what a guy does and you like him and he’s likeable, we want to be around kids that we like. That allows us to coach them well and want to coach them hard and be allowed to trust them. We want to trust them with our livelihood because their success equals our success.
Q: What do you know about recruiting now you wish you knew when you started?
A: You tend to fall in love with a player because you build a relationship with a young man. As far as the job, that’s the fun part: the relationships that you build with young men. On signing day, that’s not always the guy who signs with you. Or there’s multiple guys that you have to court all the way to the end and you don’t get to take one guy. That’s probably the harder part. Not getting the guy you fall in love with is tough sometimes, but that’s part of it. You have to learn to understand that the guys that you do get, those are the ones that want to be here and there’s something to be said for a guy that wants to be here at the school you’re at, even if that guy is somewhat of a lesser player or if there’s another guy that you like. I learned that early with a guy like Joey Counts. We gave him a partial and he wanted to be here so bad and earned a full scholarship after his first year.
Q: How have you seen recruiting evolve since starting to coach at Montana?
A: Guys are so dialed into social media that there’s a lot of social media attention. Emails have been a part of it since I started. Letters are a small part of it. It’s probably more important for handwritten letters than actual mailings. You’ve got to be creative in what pictures you send and what you want your program to be defined as. As I’m learning, simple is more. If you want a young man to know about your school, the hits that you send him as far as the amount are more important than the length. With kids being on their phone, they’re spending 1.3 seconds looking at a picture. You want to get as many 1.3 seconds as you possibly can. The more information you’re feeding them or that’s showing up and popping up as the University of Montana, the more you’re visually becoming a part of their subconscious as well their reality.
Q: How much do you relay your experience as a player at Montana when talking with recruits?
A: They get it three-fold from me as a player here at Montana, from me as a coach at Montana but also from me as a coach under Bobby because I played for Bobby. Hearing it in all three facets for them, the expectation is more in tune versus just a guy who Bobby hired or even a coach who just went to school here. At the end of the day, it’s not necessarily what I tell you, it’s what you want to hear. It’s the information that’s important to you, the reason why you’re making the decision to go to one school or another.
Q: What do you think is the biggest misconception about recruiting at Montana?
A: How many guys you can get in a given year. You can’t take everybody. We have a huge pool of guys that we’re going to circle. For us, it starts their junior year, and there’s another pool of guys that it’s going to start their senior year. We fall in love with guys their junior year, but we end up not recruiting them for whatever reason, and we have a new batch of guys their senior year to fall in love with. We’re going to have bigger pools that we’re cycling through just because of that. There’s just so many guys, and we can’t take them all.
Q: How do you gauge if a player had a successful time at Montana?
A: Graduation rate. I’ve got 10 guys on my wall that graduated from Montana that came out of my room. That’s the most important thing because at some point football is going to end. If you went through four or five years to put in everything you could to graduate, then you’ve put in some work, you’ve had some sacrifices, you’ve been through some hard times and the preparation that you’ve done has prepared you for that point to graduate and have some choices in life and have some decisions to make. The goal for every coach I’ve coached for is to leave here with your degree and some options. To me, that’s the mark of success.
Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
