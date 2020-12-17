Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Griz/NFL player Justin Green a constant for Montana through 4 head coaches

A: You tend to fall in love with a player because you build a relationship with a young man. As far as the job, that’s the fun part: the relationships that you build with young men. On signing day, that’s not always the guy who signs with you. Or there’s multiple guys that you have to court all the way to the end and you don’t get to take one guy. That’s probably the harder part. Not getting the guy you fall in love with is tough sometimes, but that’s part of it. You have to learn to understand that the guys that you do get, those are the ones that want to be here and there’s something to be said for a guy that wants to be here at the school you’re at, even if that guy is somewhat of a lesser player or if there’s another guy that you like. I learned that early with a guy like Joey Counts. We gave him a partial and he wanted to be here so bad and earned a full scholarship after his first year.