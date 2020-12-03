Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Griz/NFL player Shann Schillinger embracing chance to coach at 'special place,' lead UM back to top

MISSOULA — Coaching is the family business in the Schillinger household, so it’s no surprise Shann Schillinger became a coach after his playing days for Montana and in the NFL.
The Baker native helped the Griz make two trips to the FCS title game as a two-time All-Big Sky player from 2006-09. Now he’s trying to help get them back there — this time from the sideline.
Schillinger returned to the Grizzlies in 2016 after a four-year NFL playing career and single-season coaching stops at Dickinson State and Nebraska. This fall would’ve been his fifth season coaching the safeties, but the pandemic led to the schedule being delayed to the spring. The 34-year-old used the free Saturdays to watch college games, go hiking and spend time with his wife, Ericka, and daughters Lenex, 6, Malloy, 4, and Indie, 1.
There's still football work to do so the Griz are ready to try to improve upon last year's quarterfinal finish whenever they’re allowed to play again. This weekend would've been the second round of the playoffs, a game Montana won last year for its first postseason victory since Schillinger returned.
“Working at a place like the University of Montana definitely has high expectations,” he said. “That is awesome to have because there are places out there that don’t have expectations and quite frankly don’t care like we do here.”
Schillinger sat down with the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com on Thursday to talk about the future and the past. The Q&A has been edited for clarity and conciseness:
Q: Looking back, what are your favorite memories of playing at UM?
A: 2008 and 2009, the rivalry games, those were special memories that come to my mind. 2008, my junior year, we went down and beat James Madison, semifinal, nationally televised game. 2009 winning a nationally televised football game against Appalachian State. Playing in the national championship. Freshman year in the semifinals, nationally televised. We’ve played in a lot of big football games. Winning four conference championships is pretty special as well.
Q: Do you feel any of the games you’ve coached in here have matched those?
A: Last year playing Weber State had a pretty electric feel in the stadium. It was a fall day in Missoula and you had two top-five teams. I remember waking up, that morning had a special feel to it, like this is what it’s supposed to feel like here in Missoula. That day was a special day.
Q: Playing on teams that made the national title game, how close does it feel like the program is getting back to that level?
A: Last year in the quarterfinal we had a lot of opportunities to win and it felt like we easily could have. It was a team we beat earlier in the year and give them credit. We find a way to do things differently and we’re in the semifinals. Any time you’re in the final four, you’re right there. I don’t think we’re far. A play here or play there, we’re talking seeing things differently. Those are good learning lessons for all of us. We feel like we’re making strides to get back to where we want to get to be, and that’s win Big Sky championships and national championships.
Q: As far as the city, how have you seen Missoula evolve since playing here a decade ago?
A: It’s a great city. It’s a great university. I’m at a different point in my life than I was as a student, married and have kids. When I go out in the city, I’m at a different stage in my life that it’s hard to compare. It’s still to me an amazing town, a great place to raise a family and coach football and great place to come to college. I get a sense all those things are still here. Yes, some changes, but Missoula, Montana, is a special place to me and always will be.
Q: Do you sense there’s still the same level of love for Griz football as when you played?
A: I feel the passion is still here. The excitement level is still here. There’s still a high buzz and excitement. People are excited about Grizzly football and where it’s going.
Q: Especially with coach (Bobby) Hauck back. How has your relationship with him evolved from playing for him to working together?
A: I’ve always had a special relationship with coach. He’s a Montana kid like myself. His dad coached in the state like my dad and uncle. My uncle is good friends with his father-in-law. Our families have been friends. He was highly involved coaching the secondary when I was playing here. Being a safety, you’re going to play special teams, so I got to be close to him and spend time with him as a player. Working for him has been awesome. I get to see a different side of Coach and how he approaches things. He’s very thoughtful and spends time making decisions.
Q: So what is it that motivates you now as a coach compared to being a player?
A: You want to be motivated to win. I want to try to help this place. I’m working for a guy that recruited me. That motivates me. I want to help him succeed. You always have relationships built with the players that you want to do your part to help them succeed. I want to be able to help this university because this place means a lot to me. That all motivates me.
Q: Transitioning from player to coach, what are some things you do now as a coach that you didn’t recognize coaches spent so much time on when you were playing?
A: I think recruiting, the amount of work and time that goes into signing a kid, from all the details you've got to track down, information on them to make sure you’re signing the right kids. Those are things as a player you never knew the amount of time that went into it. Fundraising is another thing that coaches have to do that a lot. As a player, you never really sensed that.
Q: Speaking of the players, what type of relationship is it you try to have with them, and how do you go about fostering that?
A: There’s a point in time to get after kids, to get on them. But I’m a pretty simple guy. I ask my guys if they’re trying to do what we ask them. If they’re giving great effort, if they’re coach-able, we won’t have any issues.
Q: You’re still relatively young, but how well do you feel you’re able to relate to players as you get older?
A: I played the position, so sometimes I can try to relate to them in that sense. Sometimes we’re going to ask them to do things that are extremely difficult. I know that. I’ve lived it firsthand. You can’t be too much of a player-coach with them. There’s a point in time where you’ve got to have that buffer. But try to stay engaged with them and relate to them. I know I’m getting old now but I’m still not too far out of the game.
Q: Does being a coach help you with raising kids, or vice versa?
A: Being a coach and having young kids can be challenging, but I work for a guy that values family and my wife does a tremendous job of raising the kids when I’m gone. There’s a lot of similarities between coaching and parenting. You try to instill those principles in your kids that you do your players, like discipline and accountability. My oldest kid is at that age with doing homework and reading. Those are reminders I preach to my players. Nutrition, you try to raise your kids to eat fruits and vegetables. Same thing with players, I preach nutrition with them and make sure you do the things you’re taught as a young kid and the importance of those things. I know it sounds childish, but you can’t talk about some of those things enough with them.
Q: I know your brother Jace recently stepped down from coaching, so what’s your outlook for sticking with it?
A: It’s kind of hard to envision not having football in my life. It’s something that’s important to me. You never know, there’s going to be opportunities that come about, but this is a special place to me. I don’t see any reason not to do it right now.
Q: Whenever you guys get to finally play again, what are you most looking forward to?
A: Just getting back on the field and playing somebody else. The amount of time that kids put into a season is crazy. You only get to do it or experience it for how ever many Saturdays a year. Kids put a lot of time into the winter, the spring, summer and now into this fall and to not be able to play, I’m just excited to see the kids go out and cut it loose and play because I know how special Saturdays are. For them not to be able to have one for a long time, it hurts them. I’m excited to see the kids be able to go out and play a meaningful game.
Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
