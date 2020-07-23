Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Griz softball player Dani (Walker) Crowe and the deep bond of the first UM team

MISSOULA — Singing and dancing has been a part of the University of Montana softball team’s culture since its inception, and Dani (Walker) Crowe knew it was going to make a happy appearance at her wedding.
Crowe, part of the inaugural Griz softball team in 2015, finally was able to marry her high school sweetheart, Dakota Crowe, a former Miles City baseball player, two weeks ago at her grandparents' ranch in Powell County.
A group of her former UM teammates — 15, she estimates — were able to come down to celebrate with her. It was a moment of pure joy in an uncertain summer, illustrating perfectly just how tight the bond among those teammates was and still is.
“We were dancing and singing, and for them to come out to Deer Lodge for my little wedding, it was so, so awesome to see them again,” Crowe said. “I know I’m only three years out of college but going from seeing these girls every single day to once every couple months, it’s different. For them to come back to my wedding was just so, so fun.”
As one of six Montanans on the initial Griz team, simply suiting up for that first game was an incredible experience in and of itself. Crowe hails from Deer Lodge, where she says they didn’t always win a ton of games, but she remembers enjoying every second of the experience.
But Crowe was good, really good and reached out to Jamie Pinkerton, UM’s first softball coach, expressing interest in coming aboard. With her father, Kirk Walker, a former Montana basketball guard, she knew where she wanted to go.
“I contacted [Pinkerton], and was like, “Hey, I’m a pretty good Montana girl, do you think you want me?” And he was like, “Yeah I think I do,”’ she said with a laugh. “And I think he saw the pride Montana people have for Montana girls, so I think he really did try and go out and get as many Montana girls as he could and so does [current head coach Melanie Meuchel], they look inwards before they look outwards, which I think is really great.”
As one of the Montanans on the roster, some of the culture building fell to the women that hailed from the Treasure State. While much of the leadership came from the coaching staff as there were no true veteran players, certain things fell to the team.
There were simple things, like warm-ups and how they were going to approach certain aspects of games. There were also complex, long-lasting things such as how they wanted to be perceived by the rest of the Big Sky Conference.
“I guess every little thing was a tradition we started,” Crowe said. “Before each game, the way we warmed up was the way how we liked it, which, sometimes we played games and had fun, there was a lot of dancing and just how we went through our hitting progression.
She added: “But also how we packed and conducted ourselves on the field. As we played, we played some teams that got dirty, you know there’s teams with different styles. We went out there and played hard and played with class, and I think other schools saw that. They were like, wow, this Montana team, they’re a tough team to play, but they’re fun to play. Just our class and how we’d leave it all out on the field.”
A catcher from the beginning and a leader in every aspect, Crowe had a huge part in just how quickly UM softball rose to prominence. She was also a designated player and started 68 games over her four-year career
In just the Grizzlies' third season, they made it all the way to the Big Sky tournament championship game, where they beat Weber State, 9-5, to grab a place in the NCAA tournament.
A seven-run fourth inning helped propel them to the title game. Crowe had a two-run single in that inning.
“We were just playing well, and we were having a great weekend, and we came together, and we all played hard,” Crowe said. “Everybody rushing to the field and everybody celebrating. That was just really memorable. Just being a champion. That bus ride home, I’ll never forget.
“We sang and laughed and talked the whole ride home. Just truly, it was a magical moment.”
Crowe graduated in 2018 with a degree in elementary education and is one of the first softball seniors to complete all four years at the school. Now a kindergarten teacher at Plains Elementary School, she is excited to get back to teaching this coming school year.
And with what school will look like in the fall still being discussed, she’s channeling some of those lessons she learned years ago.
“My thoughts are how I was as a player,” Crowe said. “I’m gonna do whatever I’m told to do and play my role. I totally trust my principals and administration and whatever they decide to do, I’m totally on board. Whether that’s online, distance or we’re coming back to school, I’m going to come prepared and ready to go.”
