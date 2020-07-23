Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Griz softball player Dani (Walker) Crowe and the deep bond of the first UM team

But Crowe was good, really good and reached out to Jamie Pinkerton, UM’s first softball coach, expressing interest in coming aboard. With her father, Kirk Walker, a former Montana basketball guard, she knew where she wanted to go.

“I contacted [Pinkerton], and was like, “Hey, I’m a pretty good Montana girl, do you think you want me?” And he was like, “Yeah I think I do,”’ she said with a laugh. “And I think he saw the pride Montana people have for Montana girls, so I think he really did try and go out and get as many Montana girls as he could and so does [current head coach Melanie Meuchel], they look inwards before they look outwards, which I think is really great.”

As one of the Montanans on the roster, some of the culture building fell to the women that hailed from the Treasure State. While much of the leadership came from the coaching staff as there were no true veteran players, certain things fell to the team.

There were simple things, like warm-ups and how they were going to approach certain aspects of games. There were also complex, long-lasting things such as how they wanted to be perceived by the rest of the Big Sky Conference.