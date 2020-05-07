Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Grizzly, Dallas Cowboy Brian Salonen still finds fun in football at Hellgate (copy)

The ties that bonded the most impactful coaches he had was how they blended hard work and fun. He felt the enjoyment factored into his success, so he’s tried to replicate that as a coach.

“I think the best ones certainly allow you to have fun,” Salonen said. “Now, that’s not saying it’s easy, but you got to have a little fun out there, and then you got to work really, really hard and outwork everybody else. With that, hopefully you see some success.

“I want to be 98% positive and tell kids good things of what’s happening out there. But sometimes you got to tell them that we’ve got to do this better or this differently. That’s my attitude of being out there is that they know they are going to work hard and they’ve got to put in the effort, but we’re going to reward them, too. You got to have some fun out there. If you’re not doing that, it’s going to be tough for kids to keep up the grind of that long of a season.”

That wasn’t the coaching style he saw playing for Cowboys coach Tom Landry, a coach he felt lacked enthusiasm and excitement, although there was no denying that Landry knew what he was talking about. Salonen was converted from a tight end to linebacker in Dallas and felt he was learning how to play for Landry right around the time the 10th-round pick had his career end.