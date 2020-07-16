Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Grizzly OL McCauley Todd finds coaching home in Dillon

MISSOULA — There seems to be gravitational pull that keeps McCauley Todd coming back to Montana.
He came all the way from eastern Iowa to play football on scholarship for the Grizzlies from 2012-2016. Then after the former offensive lineman took a job coaching football at his Iowa high school alma mater for a year, he hopped back in his vehicle and tackled his second Treasure State adventure, this time as an assistant football coach at Montana Western in Dillon.
Todd is a natural when it comes to coaching. The third-year assistant served as offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for the Bulldogs last season. He helped direct an offense that led the Frontier Conference in points per game (39.2), passing yards per game (288.3) and total passing yards (2,883).
A friendly, humble man who overcame his share of injuries to play for Montana, Todd talked with the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com recently.
Q. What's your fondest memory of playing for the Grizzlies?
A. Just honestly being in the locker room with the other O-lineman. We had a tremendous group that was my age, then a great group that was younger than me. We were super tight and we remain tight as as group. As far as games go, beating the Cats at their place my junior year, that was pretty special. But overall it was the camaraderie in our offensive line room and being around those guys. I remind the Cat fans down here in Dillon that the games I actually played in, we won.
Q. What inspired you to get into coaching?
A. It was something that I knew was going to be in my future, really since high school. I started coaching when I was in high school at a summer camp at Coe College (in Iowa). I had great coaches in high school that had a profound impact on me as teachers and as coaches. I just wanted to pass along the things I've learned — the discipline, the teamwork, the integrity, the commitment. All those things I used to teach me to be a better person.
Q. It's over 1,200 miles from your hometown and family to western Montana. Why go so far away?
A. For some reason I was hell bent on playing somewhere with mountains. We were researching programs and the Cats and Griz popped up as two of the best FCS programs. Both the Cats and Griz have excellent stadiums and I just thought that's somewhere I can see myself. My dad picked up the phone and called both schools until they called back. I was lucky enough to hear back and got offered scholarships by both. I've fallen in love with Montana.
Q. Good athletes don't necessarily make good coaches. How have you been able to make such a smooth transition?
A. I had a real challenging career at Montana. I needed to mature and it took me a little bit to get to that point physically and mentally. I finished strong but the injuries I went through — plus going far away to go to school, dealing with some personal things — I went through a lot. I also learned a lot. I had to fight to be average and did some good things, and I think I identify really well with the players here at Western. I know how to talk different guys through different situations. My players get a little bored in meetings because I talk too much. It's a team deal here but we bring an edge and physicality to our team that I learned at Montana.
Q. Did you show a lot of emotion as a Grizzly?
A. I wear my emotions on my sleeve. It's challenging for me to hold things back. I'm not scared to speak up. It's something as a coach I've had to work on a little bit because you can't get too high or too low. When things are going well I'm going to let them know. We're going to have fun with it. When stuff isn't going well, people are going to know I'm frustrated but they'll know I'll do anything to help them. A huge part of the attraction of the game for me is you can go out there and be physical and be excited.
Q. How has the game changed since you played?
A. The biggest change honestly is off the field with recruiting. Just the year-around cycle, bumping it up to where everything happens earlier, having to adjust to social media, including that stuff in your coaching and how you run your program. That's the biggest change since I've been out.
Q. How have you handled the past four months since COVID-19 changed everything?
A. We've been creative. The staff has really put our heads together to try to come up with some different things to differentiate ourselves or show the best parts of Western without being able to do stuff. A lot of it comes down to how good are you at building relationships with players? Does your program sell itself? I believe we have that down here as far as a tremendous family atmosphere and a coaching staff that supports the players. It's been fun in some ways and challenging in others. We've tried to focus on our Montana kids. Getting some out of state kids dialed in too, but the class of 2021 is exceptional in Montana.
Q. What do you like about coaching on the NAIA level?
A. The thing that has really stood out to me, and this is not a slight to the Division I level, but our kids, we may not have the most talented, but you don't make it at a school like Montana Western if you're not a tough physical kid that loves to play football. It's so easy to come to work when your players are so enthusiastic. As everybody saw this last year, Jason Ferris, who played at Western, from Dillon, signed a free agent contract with the Panthers. He may have been the best player from Montana on any level last year. The Frontier is a lot of Montana kids that love to play football and know how to work hard.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 14 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!