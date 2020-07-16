Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Grizzly OL McCauley Todd finds coaching home in Dillon

Q. Did you show a lot of emotion as a Grizzly?

A. I wear my emotions on my sleeve. It's challenging for me to hold things back. I'm not scared to speak up. It's something as a coach I've had to work on a little bit because you can't get too high or too low. When things are going well I'm going to let them know. We're going to have fun with it. When stuff isn't going well, people are going to know I'm frustrated but they'll know I'll do anything to help them. A huge part of the attraction of the game for me is you can go out there and be physical and be excited.

Q. How has the game changed since you played?

A. The biggest change honestly is off the field with recruiting. Just the year-around cycle, bumping it up to where everything happens earlier, having to adjust to social media, including that stuff in your coaching and how you run your program. That's the biggest change since I've been out.

Q. How have you handled the past four months since COVID-19 changed everything?