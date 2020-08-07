Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Lady Griz Ashley (Ferda) Smith thrives as CrossFit competitor, business owner

Q. You had to endure a lot of pain playing for the Lady Griz. Did that motivate you to take this life direction both as an athlete and coach?

A. I think so. I didn’t really understand how much I loved to train my body until I couldn’t. I spent a lot of time while injured thinking about why me and how I could use this personal experience to better not only myself, but other people. Injuries are part of all sports and being deeply affected by them has allowed me to sympathize with others that experience the loss of something they love.

Q. You have your own business, Big Sky CoreSport, in Great Falls. How much of a challenge is that and how is it going so far?

A. My husband actually founded the gym two years before we met in 2011, but we’ve been running the gym together for seven years. There are definitely challenges being a small business owner. But being your own boss works great for us. We have an amazing group of people that we get to work with, so we feel really fortunate to call this our job.

Q. How would you describe your coaching style? Is there a little bit of former Lady Griz coach Robin Selvig in there?