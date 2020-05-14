Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Lady Griz star enjoying great start to coaching career

A. A lot more zoom calls. We’ve had to shift as a staff from being in the office, but it’s honestly brought some very valuable conversations that probably wouldn’t have happened were we just doing the day-to-day job. Recruiting is way more streamlined. You get straight to the point in every phone call because there’s no beating around the bush, no official visits for now. So it comes down to fit or not. Summer is still unknown at this point. I can’t imagine not being able to do workouts with our team, and not being able to see our recruits out on the road is so hard.

A. The biggest take away from coaching in the Big 10 and Pac-12 is first, have patience, and second, be ready to adapt. Basketball is one of the longest competitive seasons. It has it’s own ebbs and flows and wanting to rush to the end is futile. You can’t get to conference play without he lessons from your exhibition game. You can’t get to cut nets without grinding through January and February. You can’t get the team chemistry without first taking the tests of adversity. Having patience allows the season to take its course. Second, adapt. There are so many factors going into a game, and while you can prepare at an elite level, you always have to be able to adapt. Weather that’s moving practice back, or adjusting a defense, or changing up your coaching style, you have to have a feel for the moment and the humility and courage to adapt to what your team needs in that time. And always having a shooter in the corner helps too.