Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Montana All-American safety Vince Huntsberger now tackling the coronavirus

“Over time, I think we’ll get back to a normal, but things like this will change society as a whole,” he said. “It’ll change medicine as a whole, politics as a whole. This is going to have all kinds of ramifications good and bad when you go down the road with something as severe as this.”

Whenever the Griz return to the football field, games will be won and lost, records will get broken and teammates will form bonds. Right now, Huntsberger and doctors around the world are teammates all battling the coronavirus.

Players will also continue to emerge as heroes among their fan base, much like Huntsberger did while suiting up between 1998-2001. Now he and those new teammates of his are a different type of hero, even though it doesn’t come with the thunderous applause he heard in Washington-Grizzly Stadium — and even though he humbly declines to call himself one.

“There are definitely heroes out there,” Huntsberger said. “I don’t look at myself as that. I look at it as this is what we signed up to do and we want to do everything we can to make ourselves safe while we’re doing this.

“It’s been hard, and it’s been stressful, and I think a lot of people in medicine are heroes. But I think it’s one of those things where we knew what we were getting into in medicine. This is something where we need to help our communities, and that’s what we’re here for.”

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

