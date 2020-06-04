Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Montana DC Jerome Souers gets back into coaching to connect with players (copy)

“It’s been a challenge. But that’s why we get into coaching. We didn’t get into coaching because it was easy or just to coach a damn game. Coaches in general are trying to give back to players what we all got from the game, which was an education, a maturing process that taught me so much more about myself than I would have ever known without it.”

That requires much more than simply talking to players and sharing his own story, Souers says. It’s about talking with them, something he says he and the SOU staff, led by head coach Charlie Hall, a former offensive coordinator at NAU under Souers, have been able to do with players virtually while in-person football activities have been shuttered.

“We’ve been on the phone, burning it at both ends, just talking with guys and making sure that they’re OK and that we’re supporting each other and staying together,” Souers said. “It’s a divisive time, and I think it can affect anybody in any group, like a football team, but we’re intent on staying together and being a template for the rest of the world to watch how racial harmony works.”

It’s not just the act of listening to his players’ words and then moving on, thinking that was enough, Souers says. It’s about hearing and absorbing and processing what they have to say to create a personal dialogue.