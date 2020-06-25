Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Grizzly all-time great Steenekamp still at the top of the game

Q. Why help with the Griz when you're so busy with the kids?

A. It's not so much the money as the time spent with the team is fun. (Head coach) Jason (Brown) and I get along really well and I like to help. He likes to see me succeed and I like to see him succeed. We help each other. The second part is that all these young players want to play college tennis, so it's a chance for me to stay in touch with reality. Then I can tell them these are the changes we see in the game.

Q. How has college tennis changed from when you played?

A. They say tennis changes every six months. The game has gotten a lot more physical. People are bigger and stronger and faster and some of the strings and rackets help these guys speed up the game. Tennis has become a game more of diagonal movement than just lateral movement. The angles have changed. Guys try to open up through the sideline instead of just corner to corner. I grew up watching Sampras and Rafter serve and volley. I was part of that generation where the game style switched a little bit. I was an all-court player. My game was based off my serve and return, my two best shots.

Q. How have you handled the last three months professionally?